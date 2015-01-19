CodeBaseSections
TrendSignal Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Pankaj Bhaban
15926
(21)
After the huge success of my TrendSignal indicator for MetaTrader 4 which being the top rated and the most downloaded over 90 K downloads, now I am making the same available for MetaTrader 5 enjoy.

Use on higher time frame as 1H & 4H which yields lowest risk/reward where target could be as high 200+ pips.

