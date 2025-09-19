PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 12

 It may be good trade on GBPCHF breakdown. But the situation is not stable for this pair and this bearish condition may be trabsfered onto ranging in anyway. 

 

 

 

I created 2 template for scalping on M1 timeframe. I will upload it here after some testing/trading

 

 

Why scalping? Look at the image:

 

35 pips in profit ... 7 pips in profit ... it may be 5 or 4 pips in profit ... It may be interesting to trade this setup on M1 timeframe just to see how it is going on for example. 

 
It's great! But please tell me what do you do when the arrow/circle shows up but until the candle isn't stable it's disappear? What is your signal entrance and how do you know if it's not false? And what is the best time frame to use?
 
Best timeframe - as highier as possible :) because lower timeframe = more false signals; higher timeframe = less false signals. I am using M1, M5 and M15 just to practise on demo. On real account - I like M1 and H4 (depends on my deposit).

Candle disappeared? It is signal system so we are trading on close candle/bar so it should not be disappeared - read this page for example. I mean - we are waiting when the candle will be closed and if we still see the signal/color on this close candle so we can open the trade. It is related to all signal systems irrespective off - this one or the other one.

If close/previous candle is repainted so it should be fixed by coder.

 

 
I think - this scalping system may be good to make 20 pips in a day. I will try to trade to see how it is going on in practics.
 
Now if you use the AFL winner you don't need the RSI?
 
That's correct: latest version of PriceChannel downloaded from this post + AFL winner downloaded from Codebase here + MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF from here (optional; but I am using 2 MaksiGen indicators - one for current timeframe and the other one in MTF settings)
 

And what I understand watching this indicator in action - that it is trending indicator mostly related to scalping. It is not indicator for breakout/breakdown. Just see the image and you will understand - indicator is catching the main movement (some part of the movement but not all of it):

 

 
I think the RSI is better-still the how do you know when to exit from the trade since the exit point appear/disappear so quickly, you can exit the trade with few pips or less (sometimes even with loss) cause you need to wait for closing candle? Or maybe you close as soon as the exit point shows up (don't care if it's disappear or not)? I mean if I see "X" I close the trade immediately no matter what?
