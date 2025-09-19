PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 12
It may be good trade on GBPCHF breakdown. But the situation is not stable for this pair and this bearish condition may be trabsfered onto ranging in anyway.
I created 2 template for scalping on M1 timeframe. I will upload it here after some testing/trading
Why scalping? Look at the image:
35 pips in profit ... 7 pips in profit ... it may be 5 or 4 pips in profit ... It may be interesting to trade this setup on M1 timeframe just to see how it is going on for example.
Candle disappeared? It is signal system so we are trading on close candle/bar so it should not be disappeared - read this page for example. I mean - we are waiting when the candle will be closed and if we still see the signal/color on this close candle so we can open the trade. It is related to all signal systems irrespective off - this one or the other one.
If close/previous candle is repainted so it should be fixed by coder.
I think - this scalping system may be good to make 20 pips in a day. I will try to trade to see how it is going on in practics.
And what I understand watching this indicator in action - that it is trending indicator mostly related to scalping. It is not indicator for breakout/breakdown. Just see the image and you will understand - indicator is catching the main movement (some part of the movement but not all of it):