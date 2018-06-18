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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SilverTrend_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Semaphore signal indicator SilverTrend with the NRTR line of possible stop order locations.
Fig.1. Indicator SilverTrend_NRTR
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20935
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