And this is practical illustration of asctrend concept:
Good news - NRTR Color Line Indicator was comverted to MT5 with fully improved version. I will upload it to this thread today in the evening with more screenshots. By the way, this indicator will be available to mql5 CodeBase soon with whole the explanation about.
Thus, we are having 2 indicators for this Asctrend system - the system is almost complete.
And just to start. This may be very original Asctrend system - Asctrend indicator is from this CodeBase entry.
First Asctrend indicator is on this CadeBase entry (see link above). Second one (NRTR Color Line) is attached to this post.
I think - we may start creation the EA based on it - just an idea.
Good Idea anyway. Because on this case - we can optimize the settings for lower timeframe (M1 or M5) and for higher timeframe as well (H4 and D1).
I can work on an EA for this, can you send me complete trading rules (if not already in this thread)?
When ready I post here for improvement.
It is the situation for EURUSD M1 timeframe for right now
Just additional positive moment with this NRTR Color Line indicator is the following: we do not need to switch between timeframes for one pair to check market condition and to understand - this signak is valid or not. Just look at this image - only buy asctrend signals are validated by NRTR for now:
This is updated statement for Asctrend system (to download the indicators - read this post):
Updated statement: