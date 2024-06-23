Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 36

Just to remind - 

Summaries

1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning) 
    MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide 
    MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

3. MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary

4. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

5. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)

6. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo

7. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)

8. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created) 

9. All about mql OOP

10. Ichimoku

11. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents

12. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

13. All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming

MetaTrader 4 Help
MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
For making a decision to trade, reliable on-line information is necessary. For that, quotes and news are delivered at the terminal in the real-time mode. On basis of on-line delivered quotes, it is possible to analyze markets using technical indicators and line studies. Expert advisors allow to work off routine of observing markets and the own...
 
How to get the top forex signals in the market?
 
john.brave:
How to get the top forex signals in the market?

This thread is not about Signal service.
It is about Signal systems (manual trading systems based on the indicators signalling for buy or sell on the chart).

 
signal system is crucial to achieving success and success in trading.
 

Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )


The forum

CodeBase

The articles

The blogs

The market

  • many in search here 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.01 12:11

It is the filter. To filter false signals. Look at this post How to Start with Metatrader 5 for the idea and link to indicator to download (for MT4 sorry). I was using this indicator with live trading for the long time but it was many years ago so I just want to remind it to myself (and to convert it to MT5 for example).

NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse and this idea was created in 2001:

NRTR indicator is standard filter for asctrend system (to filter false asctrend signals/dots).




 

Dear Sergey,

I read all your posts from 2013 to now!

you are a good man!

you share your knowledge and your experience and it really meant to me!

I have a question.

up to know, you present many valuable systems that 3 of them are very considerable for me that are:

1) Asctrend system

2) BrainTrending 

3) Brainwashing .

All of above systems are for MT5,

Do you have these system indicators for MT4?


Best Regards

 
Those systems are MT4 systems (which I traded on demo and on live accounts for many years), and I just implemented them to MT5.

 

XXDPO_Candle_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

XXDPO_Candle_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Indicator XXDPO_Candle can provide alerts and send email and push notifications when trading signals occur. Possible signal options:

  • Zero breakthrough by the candle;
  • Changing candle movement direction;
  • Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;
  • Exiting overbought or oversold areas.
 
Sergey Golubev:

So, please find all the indicators with updated template (inside zip archive attached):

  • place 5 indicators to indicators folder (for example, to C:\Users\..\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL5\Indicators) and compile in MetaEditor,
    and
  • place template file to template folder (for example, to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL5\Profiles\Templates).

Open the chart, right mouse click on the chart, and select the template by name to get the chart similar with this one:



Any result of this strategy performance?

And
I want make EA for this BrainTrend strategy. 
Entry: Dot and Arrow must appear at same time
Close : Trailing by follow blue/red line.
Is it correct?
 
uyin:
Any result of this strategy performance?

And
I want make EA for this BrainTrend strategy. 
Entry: Dot and Arrow must appear at same time
Close : Trailing by follow blue/red line.
Is it correct?

I can not help you to create your EA because I am not a coder.
About results/performance - 
The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template - original link
  • Updated BrainTrending indicators with updated template - the latest version
  • Rules to trade manually
  • How to install  
  • TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
  • TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
  • BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread 
  • The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.

How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

  • more to follow 
