Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 36
Just to remind -
============
Summaries
1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning)
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
3. MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
4. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
5. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
6. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
7. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
8. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
9. All about mql OOP
10. Ichimoku
11. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
12. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
13. All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
============
How to get the top forex signals in the market?
This thread is not about Signal service.
It is about Signal systems (manual trading systems based on the indicators signalling for buy or sell on the chart).
Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )
The forum
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe.
CodeBase
The articles
The blogs
The market
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.01 12:11
It is the filter. To filter false signals. Look at this post How to Start with Metatrader 5 for the idea and link to indicator to download (for MT4 sorry). I was using this indicator with live trading for the long time but it was many years ago so I just want to remind it to myself (and to convert it to MT5 for example).
NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse and this idea was created in 2001:
NRTR indicator is standard filter for asctrend system (to filter false asctrend signals/dots).
Dear Sergey,
I read all your posts from 2013 to now!
you are a good man!
you share your knowledge and your experience and it really meant to me!
I have a question.
up to know, you present many valuable systems that 3 of them are very considerable for me that are:
1) Asctrend system
2) BrainTrending
3) Brainwashing .
All of above systems are for MT5,
Do you have these system indicators for MT4?
Best Regards
Those systems are MT4 systems (which I traded on demo and on live accounts for many years), and I just implemented them to MT5.
XXDPO_Candle_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator XXDPO_Candle can provide alerts and send email and push notifications when trading signals occur. Possible signal options:
So, please find all the indicators with updated template (inside zip archive attached):
and
Open the chart, right mouse click on the chart, and select the template by name to get the chart similar with this one:
Any result of this strategy performance?
I can not help you to create your EA because I am not a coder.
About results/performance -
---------------
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers