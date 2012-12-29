The real author:

Igorad, conversion to MQL5 by Igorad.

Distinctive feature of this indicator is re-enter (UseReEntry parameter in indicators' settings/input). Many traders remember this term 're-enter' as it is usually used in signal trading. So, practically - this re-enter is having same logic as to Asctrend original system by Ablsys, or according to many other signal systems.

This feature (re-enter) was created by Igorad for his original Price Channel indicator according to my request some time ago, and it is providing the possibility to re-enter by arrow on same pair/timeframe: