CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

PriceChannel Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

igorad | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Sergey Golubev
Views:
33121
Rating:
(55)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Igorad, conversion to MQL5 by Igorad.

Distinctive feature of this indicator is re-enter (UseReEntry parameter in indicators' settings/input). Many traders remember this term 're-enter' as it is usually used in signal trading. So, practically - this re-enter is having same logic as to Asctrend original system by Ablsys, or according to many other signal systems.

This feature (re-enter) was created by Igorad for his original Price Channel indicator according to my request some time ago, and it is providing the possibility to re-enter by arrow on same pair/timeframe:
  • Red/blue circle on the chart - signal to enter (to open the order on next open bar).
  • Red/blue arrow on the chart - signal to re-enter (to open additional order).

Indicator is having all kinds of alerts: email alert, alert on current open or previous/close bar, message alert, sound alert. There are possibilities to turn alerts on/off (all the alerts, or some of them separatedly).


Advise:

  • Indicator is used for technical analysis together with Ichimoku for example (H1 - D1 timeframes); 
  • for signal trading as standalone indicator on small timeframes as well;
  • with some other indicators all together. 

The class to draw MACD using the ring buffer The class to draw MACD using the ring buffer

The class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

EF_distance EF_distance

Another variation on Moving Averages...

XMA_TrendSignal XMA_TrendSignal

The indicator that fixes three states of the market.

Exp_VininI_Trend Exp_VininI_Trend

The Exp_VininI_Trend trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the VininI_Trend indicator.