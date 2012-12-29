Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
PriceChannel Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Sergey Golubev
- Views:
- 33121
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Igorad, conversion to MQL5 by Igorad.
Distinctive feature of this indicator is re-enter (UseReEntry parameter in indicators' settings/input). Many traders remember this term 're-enter' as it is usually used in signal trading. So, practically - this re-enter is having same logic as to Asctrend original system by Ablsys, or according to many other signal systems.
This feature (re-enter) was created by Igorad for his original Price Channel indicator according to my request some time ago, and it is providing the possibility to re-enter by arrow on same pair/timeframe:
- Red/blue circle on the chart - signal to enter (to open the order on next open bar).
- Red/blue arrow on the chart - signal to re-enter (to open additional order).
Indicator is having all kinds of alerts: email alert, alert on current open or previous/close bar, message alert, sound alert. There are possibilities to turn alerts on/off (all the alerts, or some of them separatedly).
Advise:
- Indicator is used for technical analysis together with Ichimoku for example (H1 - D1 timeframes);
- for signal trading as standalone indicator on small timeframes as well;
- with some other indicators all together.
The class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.EF_distance
Another variation on Moving Averages...
The indicator that fixes three states of the market.Exp_VininI_Trend
The Exp_VininI_Trend trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the VininI_Trend indicator.