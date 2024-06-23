Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 37
I can not help you to create your EA because I am not a coder.
About results/performance -
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers
Re-entry and the trailing stop.
You should read the thread because I shared a lot there (incl EAs for MT5, the settings, and the trading results).
Look at the following thread (first post of the thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179926
Sorry, I cannot find MT5 EA for BrainTrend System after go thru the post. Can you let me know which page?
There is no EA for this system for Metatrader 5 (there are several versions for MT4).
If you created it for MT5 so you will be the first one :)
Hi Sergey do u have the normal support n. Ressistant indicator for all time frame. Thank you
I am using the following indicator:
MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Set TimeFrame and UniqueID in the settings/parameters of the indicator: example -
open the chart and attach indicator to the chart with your selected TimeFrame and UniqueID = MaksiGen1 (for example),
after that - attach same indicator to the chart once again with your other selected TimeFramne and UniqueID = MaksiGen12 (for example),
and so on.
Look at this thread to see the charts: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page646
For more indicators/tools - go to this summary:
Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
(Note - Brain2SellStop = 1.22683 is lower than Brain1SellStop=1.23486)
When extracting values of the same indicator via EA, the Strategy Tester produced the following.
The Red line is a constant flat line at 1.23807 for 3 days till 25th April 2018.
The Red line is above the Magenta line. The value of Brain2SellStop holds flat at 1.23807 when the Magenta indicator has dropped to 1.22577. I am able to get the approximate value of Brain2BuyStop from the same indicator IC_BT2STP.GetData(1,1), but not IC_BT2STP.GetData(0,1)
There are a few questions I cant get my head around and hope that folks here can help.
Why is the indicator BrainTrend2Stop behaving differently from MT5 vs Strategy Tester?
How can I take values from it via EA that mirrors what I am seeing in MT5?
For the same dates, I see indicator values that can differ between MT5 vs Strategy Tester even for standard indicators like ATR. Is there an article that someone can point me to?
Really puzzled by this behavior. The only thing I can think of is Spread as it is used in this indicator. The data window indication of spread =1 is very likely to be wrong as well. Is this something to do with my broker? They usually have a minimum of only 6points (EURUSD) and not lesser, sometimes much higher. Is this a problem with this indicator readings?
Do not double post!
I have deleted your other topic.
More info - In live, I saw the following.
Upon refreshing, it becomes
Hello, I'm new in the MQL5 comunity
I'd like to subscribe to some signals provider
When I read the manual for using signals whitin MT4, the first step is to click on [Signals] Tab located down in the toolbox
But my MT4 (JustForex and MQL5 version) do not show any other tabs than [Trade] [History] [Journal]
I talked to the man in the chat but he couldn't help me to set my MT4 up in order to display the [Signals] tab in the Toolbox
Please, if any one knows what should do, I will appreciate it
Thank you