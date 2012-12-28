CodeBaseSections
Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
getfontname.mqh (5.13 KB) view
clock.mq5 (8.67 KB) view
The indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT!

The indicator uses the GetFontName.mqh class of library (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).   

Fig.1 The Clock indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1364

