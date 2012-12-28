Join our fan page
Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5
30723
The indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT!
The indicator uses the GetFontName.mqh class of library (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).
Fig.1 The Clock indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1364
