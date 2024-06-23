Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 25
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.29 10:47Some interesting EA was found: Exp_BykovTrend - expert for MetaTrader 5
This is EA based on on one indicator only: BykovTrend indicator which is signal indicator similar with Asctrend or BrainTrend by trading.
I am suggesting to use the following based setting for this EA:
How to install
Tis is backtesting results with 300 dollar initial deposit for AUDUSD and GBPUSD (M5 timeframe):
By the way, braintrading system was already converted to MT5 and we can find it in CodeBase. But BrainTrading system is very different from asctrend:
So, those systems may look very similar on the charts but they are having different ideology concerning enter and exit. 'Different ideology' means the following: we need different additional indicators for those systems.
This indicator is very similar with Brainwating indicator: it gives the signals on reversal of the trend (in the beginning of the trend started):AltrTrend Signal v2 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator is having many false signals so it is necessary to filter the signals by using the other indicator asa filter. Anyway, this AltrTrend Signal v2 2 is providing more earlier signal than BrainTrading indicators.
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.16 18:27
This is very interesting indicator especially for the people who like signal systems with the buy/sell arrows on the chart:
EATA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Template is attached.
We can play with RSI_per and CCI_per parameters changing them to 14, 21 or 55 for example.
What is NRTR? if I am not mistaken - NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) and the theory behind it is the following (see image):
This Nick Rypock concept was invented in 2001 by Konstantin Kopyrkin ... we can read 'Nick Rypock' from back to front and we will receive ... the family name of the author of this concept :) By the way, he invented NRMA (Nick Rypoсk Moving Average).
But who was the person which invented it before Konstantin Kopyrkin? Good question. It was invented by R.Colby and T.Meyers
Who invented it before R.Colby and T.Meyers? No idea sorry :) But it is really great concept and great indicator with many versions. One of the version is presented in Codebase here.
This indicator became a famous one many years ago when the traders and coders were using it with ASCTREND trading system - this is example of original template with this indicator (indicators are attached):
How to trade this system?
The dots are Asctrend indicator, and the lines are NRTR indicator. The rules are simple ones: open the trade according to the color of the dot filtered by NRTR indicator.
Example, if we see blue dot so we can look at the color of NRTR line: if NRTYR line is in blue color too so we can open buy trade (blue color for buy trade, and red color for sell trade).
Asctrend is very well-known and well developed trading system for MT4 and MT5. Please find some links related to this system for MT5:
ASCTREND SYSTEM
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
- the history of the development and the meaining of asctrend
- asctrend system vs braintrading system: pros and cons
- Asctrend indicator in MT5 Codebase
- trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept
- Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.
- basic trading rules for asctrend system
- detailed rules for asctrend: practical illustration of asctrend concept
- Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse indicator as a standard filter for asctrend: the theory.
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
- first metatrader statement for this system using just one asctrend indicator only.
- Next MT5 statement with this system (manual trading).
- Trading's continuing - one more MT5 statement.
- Next updating MT5 statement.
First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
PriceChannel Parabolic system
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
- indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
- PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
- Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT
How to trade
- pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1 EA
- pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1_1 EA with updated indicator
- Fully updated EA with trading system is on this post and latest indicators to download
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
- tp/sl levels and timeframes
- how to trade with explanation
- graphical illustration about where to enter and where to exit with latest version of the system
- how to use AFL Winner indicator with more explanation,
- Updated manual system with templates and indicators - this post
Trading examples
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4
- backtesting results for EURUSD H4 with the settings #1
- backtesting results for EURUSD H4 with the settings #2
- optimization results for EURUSD M15
- backtesting results for EURUSD M15 with the settings #1
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- backtesting results for GBPUSD M15 with the settings #1
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
- MT5 statement is here
- Updated statement is here
- More trading updates
- Updated MT5 statement
- More updates
- 811 dollars for 3 trading days and final statement for scalping
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
- statement (77 dollars in less than 1 hour)
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
- statement (517 dollars for one day)
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.25 10:43
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
I am starting explanation about this system. Just to start about - where to download BrainTrending indicators:
And please find some initial template file just to start about (template is attached).
I modified BrainTrend2Sig a little for allows instead of dots (because it is not good when 2 indicators are having the dots as the signals) so please find modified version attached.
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.11.26 16:35
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
===========
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.08.13 09:00
Jurik BrainTrend is related to the following indicators
===========
As we see - original Braintrend is more simple to trade but many false signals. Jurik BrainTrend is more complicated but less false signals.
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.17 12:43
Volty Channel Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Many traders are asking the question: "Which indicator can I use for stop loss and trailing stop?"
So, please find 3-in-1 indicator which are making the following:
Indicator was originally created by Igorad and converted to MT5 by Andrey Voytenko
This indicator may be very good for experienced traders who are looking for something to recover the deposit after losses and for newbies who want to start with simple but good system to trade.
We can use standard MT5 indicators (for example Stoch with 100/5/5 settings) just to filter false signals.