Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.29 10:47

Some interesting EA was found: Exp_BykovTrend - expert for MetaTrader 5

This is EA based on on one indicator only: BykovTrend indicator which is signal indicator similar with Asctrend or BrainTrend by trading.

I am suggesting to use the following based setting for this EA:

  • BuyPosClose to fase: EA will not close the trade on opposite signal of BykovTrend indicator (it will be closed on stop loss or take profit only);
  • SellPosClose to false: EA will not close the trade on opposite signal of BykovTrend indicator;
  • InpInd_Timeframe to D1: in this case we will use the daily signal of indicator for the direction trading on M4 or M15 or H1 timeframe for example;
  • Play with stop loss and take profit values to get profitable results/settings.

How to install

  • place bykovtrend.mq5 indicator to \MQL5\Indicators\ folder (compile or restart MT5);
  • place exp_bykovtrend.mq5 EA to \MQL5\Experts\ folder (compile EA or restart MT5);
  • place tradealgorithms.mqh file to \MQL5\Include\ folder (do not compile).

Tis is backtesting results with 300 dollar initial deposit for AUDUSD and GBPUSD (M5 timeframe):




 

By the way, braintrading system was already converted to MT5 and we can find it in CodeBase. But BrainTrading system is very different from asctrend:

  • asctrend: the system was originally developed on the following way: we are openning the position when the trend is established already and, most probably - we will open the trade in the middle or in the end of the trend (using red/blue dots/arrows on the chart). We more care about exit in this situation.
  • braintrend: we are entering to the market in the beginning of the trend so it may be many false entrance/signals. But when it is real good signal so we care about exit less than in asctrend; we care about entrance.

So, those systems may look very similar on the charts but they are having different ideology concerning enter and exit. 'Different ideology' means the following: we need different additional indicators for those systems.

This indicator is very similar with Brainwating indicator: it gives the signals on reversal of the trend (in the beginning of the trend started):

AltrTrend Signal v2 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4


This indicator is having many false signals so it is necessary to filter the signals by using the other indicator asa filter. Anyway, this AltrTrend Signal v2 2 is providing more earlier signal than BrainTrading indicators.
 

Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.16 18:27

This is very interesting indicator especially for the people who like signal systems with the buy/sell arrows on the chart:

EATA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

  • "The value of this indicator is calculated using the RSI and CCI indicators. At the same time instead of the usual RSI indicator used quick RSI."
  • "The difference is that in the normal display RSI has the value using exponential method, in a rapid and simple relationship applies."
  • "The intersection of the red and blue lines of the indicator are signals to buy or sell. For the convenience of the trader indicator also displays the signals to buy and sell in the form of green and red arrows. Green Arrow is a signal to buy, and the red signal to sell."




Template is attached.

We can play with RSI_per and CCI_per parameters changing them to 14, 21 or 55 for example.


 
Look like Parablic SAR?
 
Many traders know NRTR indicator and some of us are using it in our trading systems.

What is NRTR? if I am not mistaken -  NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) and the theory behind it is the following (see image):


This Nick Rypock concept was invented in 2001 by Konstantin Kopyrkin ... we can read 'Nick Rypock' from back to front and we will receive ... the family name of the author of this concept :) By the way, he invented NRMA (Nick Rypoсk Moving Average).

But who was the person which invented it before Konstantin Kopyrkin? Good question. It was invented by R.Colby and T.Meyers 

Who invented it before R.Colby and T.Meyers? No idea sorry :) But it is really great concept and great indicator with many versions. One of the version is presented in Codebase here.

This indicator became a famous one many years ago when the traders and coders were using it with ASCTREND trading system - this is example of original template with this indicator (indicators are attached):


How to trade this system?

The dots are Asctrend indicator, and the lines are NRTR indicator. The rules are simple ones: open the trade according to the color of the dot filtered by NRTR indicator.

Example, if we see blue dot so we can look at the color of NRTR line: if NRTYR line is in blue color too so we can open buy trade (blue color for buy trade, and red color for sell trade).

Asctrend is very well-known and well developed trading system for MT4 and MT5. Please find some links related to this system for MT5:

ASCTREND SYSTEM

The Theory.

Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
Files:
ASCtrend.mq5  9 kb
NRTR_color_line.mq5  6 kb
 

PriceChannel Parabolic system

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download
How to trade
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting
Trading examples
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000
 

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.25 10:43

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

I am starting explanation about this system. Just to start about - where to download BrainTrending indicators:

And please find some initial template file just to start about (template is attached).

I modified BrainTrend2Sig a little for allows instead of dots (because it is not good when 2 indicators are having the dots as the signals) so please find modified version attached.   


 

Sergey Golubev, 2013.11.26 16:35

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

===========





 

Sergey Golubev, 2013.08.13 09:00

Jurik BrainTrend is related to the following indicators

===========

As we see - original Braintrend is more simple to trade but many false signals. Jurik BrainTrend is more complicated but less false signals.


 

Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.17 12:43

Volty Channel Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Many traders are asking the question: "Which indicator can I use for stop loss and trailing stop?"


So, please find 3-in-1 indicator which are making the following:

  • trading signals for buy or sell;
  • stop loss;
  • trailing stop.

Indicator was originally created by Igorad and converted to MT5 by Andrey Voytenko


This indicator may be very good for experienced traders who are looking for something to recover the deposit after losses and for newbies who want to start with simple but good system to trade.

We can use standard MT5 indicators (for example Stoch with 100/5/5 settings) just to filter false signals.


