But I see the arrows on your chart, for example -
More examples (this is Metatrader 5) -
If you open the chart and do not see valid signals to enter (dots and arrows are not on the same bar) - it means that market is noisy on this timeframe - so change timeframe to select less noisy one.
Yes, that's right as an example.
Yes, that's right as an example.
But your indicators are different from what i am using ...
Yes, I understood - you do not have indicator with arrow.
Please find 4 indicators with template (attached).
BrainTrend2Sig.mq5 is indicator with arrow (you can download it from my previous post).
Example:
Thank you for your indicators and Templates. I do really appreciate that.
I have already studied your ASCTREND and BrainTrending System. Hope by next week will also complete studying your BRAINWASHING System.
Can you please upload some Charts with entry points (for ASCTREND SYSTEM)?
***I know you since 2010 (from FF) when I read there about your trendline system. I know that you are a very experienced trader who knows a lot about various trading systems.
Regards.
About AscTrend -
ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
Just for information:
ASCTREND SYSTEM
Asctrend System, the beginning (Metatrader 4):
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
The Theory (MT4 and MT5)
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.14 18:12
This is the other example about how to trade asctrend system manually:
And this is the recent chart of Dashcoin/USD with some explanation -