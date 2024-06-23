Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 32

mt4bd:
Hello New digital,
I found your Brain Trading System very interesting. You said, “if dot and arrow are on the same close bar it is a valid signal”. I tried in many ways to get the arrows on my chart but failed. But I uploaded all of your indicators. Am I still missing something? Thank you for your help.
Regards,
Salim.



But I see the arrows on your chart, for example - 


 

More examples (this is Metatrader 5) - 

Bitcoin BrainTrading chart by Metatrader 5

EURUSD BrainTrading chart by Metatrader 5

----------------------

If you open the chart and do not see valid signals to enter (dots and arrows are not on the same bar) - it means that market is noisy on this timeframe - so change timeframe to select less noisy one.

 
Hello New digital,
Thank you for your input. At first, I apologize for using black charts as I cannot see properly in white background. I have marked 2 charts in mt5. Ps. Advice if I have understood the correct entry points. Thank you for your help 
Regards,
Salim.

mt4bd:
Hello New digital,
Thank you for your input. At first, I apologize for using black charts as I cannot see properly in white background. I have marked 2 charts in mt5. Ps. Advice if I have understood the correct entry points. Thank you for your help 
Regards,
Salim.

Yes, that's right as an example.

 
But your indicators are different from what i am using ...

Yes, I understood - you do not have indicator with arrow.

 

Please find 4 indicators with template (attached).

 
mt4bd:
Hello New digital,
I found your Brain Trading System very interesting. You said, “if dot and arrow are on the same close bar it is a valid signal”. I tried in many ways to get the arrows on my chart but failed. But I uploaded all of your indicators. Am I still missing something? Thank you for your help.
Regards,
Salim.



BrainTrend2Sig.mq5 is indicator with arrow (you can download it from my previous post).

Example:


 
Thank you for your indicators and Templates. I do really appreciate that.

I have already studied your ASCTREND and BrainTrending System. Hope by next week will also complete studying your BRAINWASHING System.

Can you please upload some Charts with entry points (for ASCTREND SYSTEM)?

***I know you since 2010 (from FF) when I read there about your trendline system. I know that you are a very experienced trader who knows a lot about various trading systems.

Regards.

 

About AscTrend - 

---------------

ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs) - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM

Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25

This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.

==========

Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing. 

==========

 

Just for information: 

  

ASCTREND SYSTEM 

Asctrend System, the beginning (Metatrader 4):

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4

Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

The Theory (MT4 and MT5)

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA.

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 

...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.14 18:12

This is the other example about how to trade asctrend system manually:

 

 

And this is the recent chart of Dashcoin/USD with some explanation - 

Dashcoin/USD by Metatrader 5

