Volty Channel Stop Indicator can be go well too with Double Smooth Stochastic. 

Double Smooth Stochastic for MetaTrader 5


Double smoothed stochastic
Double smoothed stochastic
  • votes: 9
  • 2016.11.10
  • Mladen Rakic
  • www.mql5.com
Double smoothed stochastic - extended
 
Thanks for sharing
 

Today i have installed braintrading indicator and its still good for giving buy sell signal.

Here we can see some example of Braintrend signal for sveral major currency pair :


 
Hi, where can we get this -- braintrading indicator  --?

Thanks

 
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

Besides, you can check search (on the top right corner of the page) here.
 
Do you have a link to mt4 version of this ?
 
You can use search on the forum (just click on this link for example) - there are many indicators for MT4 incl the threads and trading systems.
 
BrainTrading system for Metatrader 3 is on this post (attached).
 

About Metatrader 4 - look at this post (some EAs and indicators).
Example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Braintrading EA

newdigital, 2012.10.18 15:27

BrainTrading EAs:

- BrainExpert EA. Elite section thread is here.

- BrainTrendEA_v2.2: public thread.

- BrainExpert_v3 EA is on this post. It is updated version of BrainExpert_v2 EA: Added 5 digit capability and micro mini account(.01) capability to Braintrend_v2 and added Fractal dimension Ehlers for confirmation.

- BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - first few posts on this thread.

- New BrainTrend1 indicators (4 indicators) were improved here for this BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA's system. It was made a code cleanup and added a jurik mod idea.

------------

This is open trades for now (BrainExpert_v2 EA):

My comments:

Please - do not confused - this BrainTrading system EA is something different from what I am trading here posting the results on public section https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179926

It is not semi -manual standard BrainTrading. It is something as Anti-MTF EA https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178788

So, it is the EA which was coded according to the different rules (something as "trading on H1 with the confirmation on M15" if I remember exactly).


But I think, some EAs and indicators for MT4 should be improved for new versions of MT4 (for 600+ versions) in Freelance service sorry.

