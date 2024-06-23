Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 26
Volty Channel Stop Indicator can be go well too with Double Smooth Stochastic.
Double Smooth Stochastic for MetaTrader 5
Today i have installed braintrading indicator and its still good for giving buy sell signal.
Here we can see some example of Braintrend signal for sveral major currency pair :
Hi, where can we get this -- braintrading indicator --?
Thanks
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
Do you have a link to mt4 version of this ?
You can use search on the forum (just click on this link for example) - there are many indicators for MT4 incl the threads and trading systems.
About Metatrader 4 - look at this post (some EAs and indicators).
Example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Braintrading EA
newdigital, 2012.10.18 15:27
BrainTrading EAs:
- BrainExpert EA. Elite section thread is here.
- BrainTrendEA_v2.2: public thread.
- BrainExpert_v3 EA is on this post. It is updated version of BrainExpert_v2 EA: Added 5 digit capability and micro mini account(.01) capability to Braintrend_v2 and added Fractal dimension Ehlers for confirmation.
- BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - first few posts on this thread.
- New BrainTrend1 indicators (4 indicators) were improved here for this BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA's system. It was made a code cleanup and added a jurik mod idea.
------------
This is open trades for now (BrainExpert_v2 EA):
My comments:
Please - do not confused - this BrainTrading system EA is something different from what I am trading here posting the results on public section https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179926
It is not semi -manual standard BrainTrading. It is something as Anti-MTF EA https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178788
So, it is the EA which was coded according to the different rules (something as "trading on H1 with the confirmation on M15" if I remember exactly).
But I think, some EAs and indicators for MT4 should be improved for new versions of MT4 (for 600+ versions) in Freelance service sorry.