PriceChannel Parabolic system
Could you provide the picture with White background ?. So that it clearly visible and maybe there are forumer who study this and may print it.
How can I edit my first post?
Please find template attached
I did not find the way how to transfer template file from one terminal to the other one sorry (as I understand - we can do it with indicators/EAs only).
So, place this file to template folder (to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Profiles\Templates for example).
As to the indicators so we can download/instal them from codebase using just MT5 terminal only.
To edit your comment, just move/put your cursor on bottom left of your comment, and the dit link will appear.
I can not see your image sorry ...
I know it about comments:
I was talking about first post of this thread:
How to instal?
We are having good possibility to load indicators using MT5 platform.
Do you see the names of indicators on the first post?
1. Price channel (not ready yet for CodeBase link)
2. Color Parabolic
3. UltraRSI
So, to instal indicators directly to MT5 from your MT5 - we can do the following:
Open MetaEditor of your current MT5 terminal, and find CodeBase in Description tab in the end of the window:
Right mouse click and select Search (or press F as hot key):
Small search box will appeared on the top right.
Write name of indicator
and press search button
Some indicators will be found according to the name.
if we are sure that this indicator is exactly what we want - right mouse click on it and select Download. Indicator will be loaded to the right place inside your MT5 sirectory, and we will see this indicator in Nevigator's tab of our Metatrader 5 terminal:
I tried it with indicators and it works. The only problem is the following: some indicators are having similar or same name so I need to press/select View (see previous image) just to open this codebase page to check.
So, it is very good feature to use MT5 platform to load/download any trading tools using just this MT5 platform only.
It is not related to templates for now but as I know - MetaQuotes are planning to provide some additional feature for traders too (may be - similar with Storage for coders for example).
I traded this setup yesterday - please find the statement attached:
It may be good to trade it in different market condition just to improve this simple system by rules, and to create some EA based on it.
Hi +raden.batman,
I explained on the first post that I submitted this indicator (MT5 version) to the codebase. Once it will be checked (just final stage - checking) so I will provide the link to download.
because it is more comfortable to use CodeBase than to upload it here to be forgotten on the next day (especially if the thread will be big one).|
if this indicator will not be approved by Codebase so I will upload it here tomorrow together with MT4 version.
While we are waiting for Codebase guys to approve our indicator (Merry Christmas to them sorry) so I want to tell about some more good indicator:
magnified_market_price.mq5
Description is on this page (CodeBase)
Some people asked me on the other forums about re-enter. But I am not using any indicator for re-enter.
So I decided to create some simple trading system with re-enter based on indicator's arrow on the chart.
Let's name it as PriceChannel Parabolic system.
M1 timeframe.
This is image for EURUSD for example:
Indicators:
1. Price channel (will provide the link later by editing this post ... as I made an entry to coderbase placing this indicator there so waiting for approval).
2. Color Parabolic - download from codebase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/552 or from your MT5 terminal
3. UltraRSI - download from codebase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/725
Template is attached.
More to follow