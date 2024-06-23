Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 4

If you are talking about machine trading (by EA for example) so yes - it can be on open bar, or on close bar, or it can be tick scalping for example. If you are backtesting EA for example for 'every tick' and EA was coded on close bar so it will be on close bar anyway, and 'every tick' will be realted to the data taken for this backtesting.

It is very difficult to make spaping by manual trading - I tried to do it on this thread PriceChannel Parabolic system - results are good but!

  • first of all - I could not make real scalping ... because - more than 10 pips in profit with the trades keeping to be op-en from 1 hour to 1 day - it is not a scalping. It is some kind of simulation :)
  • I understood that it may be good to have EA for this kind of trading
 
newdigital:

All asctrend indicators were not converted from MT3 to MT4, and from MT4 to MT5 so I will have to find some additional indicator in existing MT5 CodeBase.

I did not find yet sorry. If someone is having any idea about which indicator to be converted to MT5 so I can go to Job service to make an entry for example. Or I will try to find some more asctrend indicators for MT3 or MT5 and convert them to MT5 using Job service.
 

I will go to Job service with some other asctrend indicators, they will convert it to mql5 and I will upload it here (and to Codebase of course) - just a plan.

The other good image about asctrend system:


 
newdigital:

I was talking about those 2 indicators (attached). At least one indicator should be converted to MT5 with some improvements: NRTR Color Line indicator. If someone can do it for free so please upload MT5 version to this thread. If not so I will make an entrance to Job service.

But asctrend system is not about one indicator. There are few indicators for this system.

Files:
NRTR_color_line.mq4  3 kb
TradeTime_v2.mq4  4 kb
 

By the way, braintrading system was already converted to MT5 and we can find it in CodeBase. But BrainTrading system is very different from asctrend:

  • asctrend: the system was originally developed on the following way: we are openning the position when the trend is established already and, most probably - we will open the trade in the middle or in the end of the trend (using red/blue dots/arrows on the chart). We more care about exit in this situation.
  • braintrend: we are entering to the market in the beginning of the trend so it may be many false entrance/signals. But when it is real good signal so we care about exit less than in asctrend; we care about entrance.

So, those systems may look very similar on the charts but they are having different ideology concerning enter and exit. 'Different ideology' means the following: we need different additional indicators for those systems.

 

But this asctrend system works without any additional indicators in some cases - just see my opened trades for today:



 
newdigital:

And about this asctrend vs braintrend insinuation - we can see that braintrend's dots (small ones) coming earlier compare with asctrend big dots. It is what I was talking about comparing asctrend with braintrend:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PriceChannel Parabolic system

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.10 06:34

PriceChannel Parabolic system is not the same with Brainwashing.
PriceChannel Parabolic is new development (with many versions but new ones).

Brainwashing system can be compare with AscTrend and with BrainTrading - 

  • AscTrend system -  you can receive the signal (receive a signal on the main chart as dot or arrow = signal system) to buy or sell when the trend is already established. You do not care much about false entry. You should care about where to exit (because you may receive buy/sell signal in the end of the trend).

  • BrainTrading system. You are receiving the buy/sell sigbnal in the beginning of the trend. The trend is not yet established, and it may be many false entries. But you do not care about exit, because 2 BrainTrading insicators are working as stop loss and trailing stop. Means: if you got good entry so you can just follow the indicators for exist.

  • Brainwashing. You can get valid buy/sell signal in iTrend indicator agrees in that. Irrespective off - good trend, ranging market condition, high impacted news events coming - you can get the buy/sell signal confirmed by iTrend indicator.
    The Brainwashing system is often used to recover deposit after losses.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

LabTrend

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.11 06:01

LabTrend is improved AscTrend.

Because AscTrend was based on AbleSys trading software (AscTrend was not created for Metatrader in the very beginning).
So, the people wanted to create AscTrend which will be fully adapted to Metatrader. And they named this new AscTrend as LabTrend (on the name of the yahoo group of the main LabTrend developer - igorad).



 

This is the statement for today - I traded EURUSD and USDCHF:


Files:
asctrend_2602.zip  11 kb
 

I remember some funny talking between some person (seems trader) and the coder.

  • Trader: "I have my trading system. Can you create EA for my trading system?"
  • Coder: "Yes, of course. Can you give me a clue about it?"
  • Trader: "My trading system is about Super Signals indicator together with SuperTrend indicator"
  • Coder: "It is not your indicators. Did you trade your trading system? Do you have metatrader statement? what about the rules to trade?"
  • Trader: "I do not need to trade as I do not have time for that. You can see this system if you will attach indicators to the chart".

Do you know what the coder said? he said the following: "no comment :) ".

I am continuing trading. Music will not end :)



