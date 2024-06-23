Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 4
If you are talking about machine trading (by EA for example) so yes - it can be on open bar, or on close bar, or it can be tick scalping for example. If you are backtesting EA for example for 'every tick' and EA was coded on close bar so it will be on close bar anyway, and 'every tick' will be realted to the data taken for this backtesting.
It is very difficult to make spaping by manual trading - I tried to do it on this thread PriceChannel Parabolic system - results are good but!
All asctrend indicators were not converted from MT3 to MT4, and from MT4 to MT5 so I will have to find some additional indicator in existing MT5 CodeBase.
That's all news.
I will go to Job service with some other asctrend indicators, they will convert it to mql5 and I will upload it here (and to Codebase of course) - just a plan.
The other good image about asctrend system:
I was talking about those 2 indicators (attached). At least one indicator should be converted to MT5 with some improvements: NRTR Color Line indicator. If someone can do it for free so please upload MT5 version to this thread. If not so I will make an entrance to Job service.
But asctrend system is not about one indicator. There are few indicators for this system.
By the way, braintrading system was already converted to MT5 and we can find it in CodeBase. But BrainTrading system is very different from asctrend:
So, those systems may look very similar on the charts but they are having different ideology concerning enter and exit. 'Different ideology' means the following: we need different additional indicators for those systems.
But this asctrend system works without any additional indicators in some cases - just see my opened trades for today:
And about this asctrend vs braintrend insinuation - we can see that braintrend's dots (small ones) coming earlier compare with asctrend big dots. It is what I was talking about comparing asctrend with braintrend:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.10 06:34
PriceChannel Parabolic system is not the same with Brainwashing.
PriceChannel Parabolic is new development (with many versions but new ones).
Brainwashing system can be compare with AscTrend and with BrainTrading -
The Brainwashing system is often used to recover deposit after losses.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
LabTrend
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.11 06:01
LabTrend is improved AscTrend.
Because AscTrend was based on AbleSys trading software (AscTrend was not created for Metatrader in the very beginning).
So, the people wanted to create AscTrend which will be fully adapted to Metatrader. And they named this new AscTrend as LabTrend (on the name of the yahoo group of the main LabTrend developer - igorad).
This is the statement for today - I traded EURUSD and USDCHF:
I remember some funny talking between some person (seems trader) and the coder.
Do you know what the coder said? he said the following: "no comment :) ".
I am continuing trading. Music will not end :)