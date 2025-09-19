PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 11
As to PriceChannel Signal indicator for MT5 so it is advanced indicator too -
Let me check ...
Are you talking about indicator for MT4 uploaded to this post? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9660/page5#comment_400265 This indicator does not have warning alert mode (warning alert is the alert on open bar). I uploaded the version which is having warining alert mode:
About EA for MT4 based on this indicator - there are few EAs. But let's discuss EAs for MT5, ok? As far as I know - Igorad is creating the scalping EA based on this indicator so he will post it here when he will code it. Because Metatrader 5 is more interesting for now.
I understand but unfortunately my broker doesn't have MT5
Just some news - this PriceChannel Parabolic system was improved by Igorad:
Please find updated indicators with templates (UltraRSI - please download from codebase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/725 )
--------------
Updated 26.03.2017.
The system was updated with new indicators. Indicators and templates are attached.
Updated 07.08.2018.
Indicators were fixed( Color_Parabolic_v1 indicator and PriceChannel_Signal_v2.mq5 indicator).
Just an explanation about how to trade (see image below):
And the other update of this system, and for now - with Absolute Strength Market indicator:
Absolute Strength Market indicator is showing the market condition for any timeframe. For more explanation about market condition (bearish, bullish, correction, bear market rally etc) - go to this thread.
Forum
Gold is Reaching at 1270
newdigital, 2013.07.01 21:04
How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?
well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.
bullish (Bull market) :
bearish (Bear market) :
ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :
flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :
correction :
correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :
