PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 11

As to PriceChannel Signal indicator for MT5 so it is advanced indicator too - 

Length = 9; // Price Channel Period

Price = PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied Price

Risk = 3; // Risk Factor in units (0...10) 

UseReEntry = 1; // Re-Entry Mode: 0-off,1-on

AlertMode = 0; // Alert Mode: 0-off,1-on

WarningMode = 0; // Warning Mode: 0-off,1-on

 

 
TAL1983:

Hello Serguei!
I would like to ask you if there is a warning mode alert (on/off) in the indicator for MT4 like in MT5? Since i did not see that kind of option in the indicator you published for MT4.
Also do you have an EA of Price Channel for MT4 that could take only 5 pips TP and 5 pips SL as soon as the alert warning is on?
Thanks in advance
Tal
About EA for MT4 based on this indicator - there are few EAs. But let's discuss EAs for MT5, ok? As far as I know - Igorad is creating the scalping EA based on this indicator so he will post it here when he will code it. Because Metatrader 5 is more interesting for now.
 
newdigital:

Let me check ...

Are you talking about indicator for MT4 uploaded to this post? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9660/page5#comment_400265 This indicator does not have warning alert mode (warning alert is the alert on open bar). I uploaded the version which is having warining alert mode:

 

Yes that's right! Thank you very much!
 
newdigital:
About EA for MT4 based on this indicator - there are few EAs. But let's discuss EAs for MT5, ok? As far as I know - Igorad is creating the scalping EA based on this indicator so he will post it here when he will code it. Because Metatrader 5 is more interesting for now.
I understand but unfortunately my broker doesn't have MT5
 
TAL1983:
I understand but unfortunately my broker doesn't have MT5
They will have MT5 soon or later. It is just a matter of time only. As to EAs for MT4 so it is difficult for me to remember - which EA is free to upload and which one is not ... But as I know - there are no any scalper EA based on this indicator for MT4 (there is some similar EA for MT4 with EA uploaded by Igorad for MT5 on this thread). So, if Igorad will create scalping EA and will upload it here - it will be good as it will be the first scalping EA based on this indicator. I like scalping EAs and I used them a lot - you know it :)
 
Just found good famous indicator in CodeBase - Qualitative Quantitative Estimation. I think - I will try to make a system with it, and if it will be successful so it may be good EA for example.
 

Just some news - this PriceChannel Parabolic system was improved by Igorad:

  • PriceChannel Signal indicator was improved: for now - we are having MTF feature, and entry and exit on the chart;
  • Color Parabolic indicator was improved too: MTF feature was added.
Color Parabolic indicator was updated here with alerts, sending emails and push-messages to your smartphone

Please find updated indicators with templates (UltraRSI - please download from codebase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/725 )

--------------

Updated 26.03.2017.
The system was updated with new indicators. Indicators and templates are attached.

Updated 07.08.2018.
Indicators were fixed( Color_Parabolic_v1 indicator and PriceChannel_Signal_v2.mq5 indicator). 



UltraRSI
UltraRSI
  • votes: 8
  • 2012.01.25
  • dm34@mail.ru
  • www.mql5.com
This indicator is based on RSI and its multiple signal lines analysis.
 

Just an explanation about how to trade (see image below):

 

 

And the other update of this system, and for now - with Absolute Strength Market indicator:

 

Absolute Strength Market indicator is showing the market condition for any timeframe. For more explanation about market condition (bearish, bullish, correction, bear market rally etc) - go to this thread.

Forum

Gold is Reaching at 1270

newdigital, 2013.07.01 21:04

How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?

well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.

bullish (Bull market) :

bearish (Bear market) :

ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :


flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :

correction :

correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :



 
newdigital:

And the other update of this system, and for now - with Absolute Strength Market indicator:

 

Absolute Strength Market indicator is showing the market condition for any timeframe. For more explanation about market condition (bearish, bullish, correction, bear market rally etc) - go to this thread. 

Good news - this Absolute Strength Market indicator will be available on CodeBase soon. 

