CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_SilverTrend_CrazyChart - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3821
Rating:
(10)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (223.62 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
SilverTrend_CrazyChart.mq5 (10.71 KB) view
Exp_SilverTrend_CrazyChart.mq5 (12.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A trading system based on the signals of indicator SilverTrend_CrazyChart. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the indicator cloud color changes.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled 0>SilverTrend_CrazyChart.ex5 indicator file must be in the <terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Note that library file TradeAlgorithms.mqh is designed for using EAs with the brokers that offer a nonzero spread and a possibility to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously with opening a position. You can download the other versions of this library at Trade Algorithms.

The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.

Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Example trades on the chart

Test results for GBPJPY H4 over the year 2016:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20885

EA Stochastic EA Stochastic

Trading based on indicator iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, Stochastic). Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing of a position can be enabled/disabled.

Close by Equity Percent Close by Equity Percent

The EA closes all positions if the equity reaches a certain ratio as related to the balance.

Two MA one RSI Two MA one RSI

Two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) and one iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI). Many settings and optimization of trade signals formula.

OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0_HTF OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0_HTF

Indicator OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0 with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.