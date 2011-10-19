Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ASCtrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 26998
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator generates signals for entering the market using colored dots.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/491
3LineBreak
The indicator that paints the bars in blue for a bullish trend and in red for a bearish one.Value Charts
Value Charts is a detrended price indicator, it shows the overbought and oversold states using the detrended price extremes.
Schaff Trend Cycle
Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is a cyclical oscillator created by calculating the stochastic over MACD line using cycles. As a result, the developers managed to achieve more stable and reliable results of the indicator script operation.iSimpleClock
This indicator shows the simple clock in comment.