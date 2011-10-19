CodeBaseSections
ASCtrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
26998
(41)
asctrend.mq5
The indicator generates signals for entering the market using colored dots.

ASCtrend

3LineBreak 3LineBreak

The indicator that paints the bars in blue for a bullish trend and in red for a bearish one.

Value Charts Value Charts

Value Charts is a detrended price indicator, it shows the overbought and oversold states using the detrended price extremes.

Schaff Trend Cycle Schaff Trend Cycle

Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is a cyclical oscillator created by calculating the stochastic over MACD line using cycles. As a result, the developers managed to achieve more stable and reliable results of the indicator script operation.

iSimpleClock iSimpleClock

This indicator shows the simple clock in comment.