PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi alemparaiso,
1. Are you taling about red dot on your image appeared on open bar?
This is signal indicator so in case of open bar - indicator is continuing painting.
In case of closed bar - not repaint.
At least - I did not see any repainting.
It is example how to trade on close bar:
All signal indicators (BrainTrading, SilverTrading, Asctrend and more) should be traded on close bar. Some people are trading on open bar but they are making scalping.
2. Yes, I agree - M1 timeframe is not good for trading with this indicator. M15 or more higher timeframe is more good.
I used M1 just to trade for this thread (as an example). I am using D1 and H4 for technical analysis.
As highier timeframe as less false signals.
3. Yes, totally agree: we do not need to trade on Friday.
Some people are not trading in December for example.
But it should be optional as true or false (people's choice).
4. Agree. But you know ... I am not a coder for MT5 sorry. I created few EAs for this thread Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 using MT5 Wizard and Molanis and for now - I am spemnding some time for optimizing those EAs. After that - I will try to create few versions of the EA for this thread with this indicator. Of course, I will upload everything here. If I will have the difficulties to create EA so I will ask my friends to help me.
Yes, agree - using EA - we can easy understand this system and we can have the ideas about how to improve it.
I did not find yet.
I want to ask my friends to create EA based on this system for MT5.
Or ... may be ... someone will help with EA?
Indicator for MT4 is attached.
But I really want to make an entry to MT4 CodeBase with this indicator, or my friend Igorad can do it (this is his indicator).
By the way - there is next version of this indicator coded by him.
Thank You Very Much!
If you need I can help you to create EA for MT4.
Thank You Very Much!
If you need I can help you to create EA for MT4.
if you can so it may be good.
by the way, it may be just first version (or first free versions).
I mean: free working (profitable) version.
because, in case of advanced versions - you can place it on Market for example.
on this way - we will have a choice: use free version, or go to the Market for more advanced.
In this case - this thread will be continuing.
But it is difficult to start ...
Thanks.
I created few versions for this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9773/page4 using MT5 Wizard and Molanis builder.
I will upload it today with backtesting results.
I got stucked to create EA for it. Main problem is icustom for this Price Channel with re-enter.
I asked Igorad to help me. if not so I will finally make it but it will take a time sorry.
using EA - we can optimize the settings for this Ultra RSI indicator.
Igorad created EA for this system. So, I will optimize the settings and will upload it here.
Just for information.
Hi,
I've developed the EA to this system. So, please check it out.
Please use it with the indicator PriceChannel Signal instead of pricechannel. Also you should have Color Parabolic and UltraRSI.
All settings are described in the source code.
Regards,
Igor
Hi,
I've developed the EA to this system. So, please check it out.
Please use it with the indicator PriceChannel Signal instead of pricechannel. Also you should have Color Parabolic and UltraRSI.
All settings are described in the source code.
Regards,
Igor
Hi Igorad,
Thanks a lot!
I just see the name of indicator is PriceChannel_Signal but inside the code - PriceChannel Signal. So, I just changed the name of indicator inside the code (otherwise we will get an error in optimizing for settings in strategy tester). Correct version is attached to your post (previous post).
I will try to optimize the settings for this EA for many timeframes/pairs using MT5 strategy tester with Cloud (on the same way as I did for on this thread for example). I will upload all the setting on this thread.
Thanks once again!
Hi Igorad,
Thanks a lot!
I just see the name of indicator is PriceChannel_Signal but inside the code - PriceChannel Signal
So, I just changed the name of indicator inside the code (otherwise we will get an error in optimizing for settings in strategy tester).
Correct version is attached.
I will try to optimize the settings for this EA for many timeframes/pairs using MT5 strategy tester with Cloud (on the same way as I did for on this thread for example).
I will upload all the setting on this thread.
Thanks once again!
Hello!
I would like to test this EA, but i got one error, :(
'Smooth_Method' - declaration without type PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1__1 (1).mq5 82 7
Can you help?
Thanks