PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 4
This is the final statement for this year (more to follow but on the next 2013 only sorry):
Initial deposit 5,000
Final deposit is 10,320
trading was started on 24th of December 2012 (1 week ago).
More to follow in 2013.
I found good indicator here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1364
Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT
What I am doing now - I am trying to find more good settings for Ultra RSI indicator.
In this way - we can use this system on M5 timeframe (which is more reliable because we will have less false signals), and it will be possible to create good EA for MT5 based on this system.
Just for information.
Hi, do you have MT4 version for your indicator (PriceChannel)?
Thanks.
Yes.
I will try to make an entry to MT4 CodeBase (if it is possible to do in quick way). If it takes long time so I will upload indicator here.
77 dollars in less than 1 hour.
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000
Equity/balance for now is 1,077
Trading GBPUSD, XAGUSD and XAUUSD
Statement is attached
517 dollars for today - Alpari UK broker.
Initial deposit is 1,000
Equity/balance for now is 1,517
Trading EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, GBPJPY
Statement is attached
155 dollars for half a day - RoboForex broker.
Initial deposit is 1,000
Equity/balance for now is 1,155
Trading EURUSD, GBPUSD and GBPJPY
Statement is attached.
RoboForex broker.
Statement updated: +101 dollar for today for GBPJPY.
Initial deposit is 1,000
Equity/balance for now is 1,257
Trading EURUSD, GBPUSD and GBPJPY
Statement attached.