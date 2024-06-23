Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 45

Holt's linear trend method

Holt (1957) extended simple exponential smoothing to allow forecasting of data with a trend. This method involves a forecast equation and two smoothing equations (one for the level and one for the trend):

1. Holt double exponential smoothing 2.2 indicator for MT4 (post to download)

Mladen Rakic, 2016.12.01 10:01

Since Holt - Winters double exponential smoothing is used for explicit forecasting, this version is doing the forecasting part too.

The method used is the following

As with any forecasting method, be advised that the forecasting part is a subject of changes (it will recalculate/repaint) and use it accordingly (by all means, no signals or alerts on that part)



2. Holt double exponential smoothing trend indicator for MT4 (post to download)

Mladen Rakic, 2016.12.01 17:10

Also the "trend" version of Holt's double exponential smoothing for metatrader 4 too


An I attached those two forecasting indicators to the charts:

How to open real account it. Does show me the platform 

 
Sakhumzi Batayi #:
How to open real account it. Does show me the platform 

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

ASCTrend system

Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.18 13:03

PriceChannel_Signal_v2 EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

PriceChannel_Signal_v2 EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The custom indicator 'PriceChannel_Signal_v2' ( I took the indicator here ) generates several signals: two types of signals to open a 'BUY' position, two types of signals to open a 'SELL' position, one signal to close 'BUY' and one signal to close 'SELL'. No Stop Loss, No Take Profit, No Trailing.


 

Signal systems (ASCTrend and other modification)

Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.25 11:24

Brainwashing System

The beginning

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

After

  1. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread  

We may see +168 pips in profit in case of trading by stop loss/trailing stop line:


Signal Systems


The beginning

  1. Signal systems, the beginning, part #1 (MT3)
  2. Signal systems, the beginning, part #2 (MT4)

After

  1. The main Signal systems thread is this one
Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.29 18:47

And this is the recent chart of Dashcoin/USD with some explanation - 

Dashcoin/USD by Metatrader 5


