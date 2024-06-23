Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 45
Holt (1957) extended simple exponential smoothing to allow forecasting of data with a trend. This method involves a forecast equation and two smoothing equations (one for the level and one for the trend):
1. Holt double exponential smoothing 2.2 indicator for MT4 (post #14301 to download)
Mladen Rakic, 2016.12.01 10:01
Since Holt - Winters double exponential smoothing is used for explicit forecasting, this version is doing the forecasting part too.
The method used is the following
As with any forecasting method, be advised that the forecasting part is a subject of changes (it will recalculate/repaint) and use it accordingly (by all means, no signals or alerts on that part)
2. Holt double exponential smoothing trend indicator for MT4 (post #14306 to download)
Mladen Rakic, 2016.12.01 17:10
Also the "trend" version of Holt's double exponential smoothing for metatrader 4 too
An I attached those two forecasting indicators to the charts:
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe.
How to open real account it. Does show me the platform
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.18 13:03
PriceChannel_Signal_v2 EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The custom indicator 'PriceChannel_Signal_v2' ( I took the indicator here ) generates several signals: two types of signals to open a 'BUY' position, two types of signals to open a 'SELL' position, one signal to close 'BUY' and one signal to close 'SELL'. No Stop Loss, No Take Profit, No Trailing.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.25 11:24
Brainwashing System
The beginning
After
We may see +168 pips in profit in case of trading by stop loss/trailing stop line:
Signal Systems
The beginning
After
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.29 18:47
And this is the recent chart of Dashcoin/USD with some explanation -