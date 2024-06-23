Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 2
Asctrend system was one of the first system (together with Ichimoku of course) for me in Metatrader 3 -I spent the years trading this system. I promissed to trade it for this thread too and to explain about how to trade. But I am trading scalping for this thread for now PriceChannel Parabolic system because Igorad told me that he can create the scalping version of PriceChannelParabilic System so I am trading scalping manually now:
When I stop trading scalping so I will start trading this asctrend with whole the explanation about how to trade, with images, video, rules and more.
More to follow.
Yes, that's right:
It is related to market condition. But we need to start with something - if I want to explain about how to trade signal systems so I should explain about "what is signal system itself". As asctrend is the first signal system so I shoul'd start with asctrend.
the blue and red points are constantly changing
Do you mean: indicator is repainted on close bar? I did not see it ... let me check ...
I agree, use Asctrend as example is very good because it is a well known and open system.
About repaint: use the signal just after close bar it's a good idea to avoid noise signals.
General suggestion: maybe can be a good idea you describe the Asctrend algorithm (the semaphore) to be clear to everybody how it works.
All signal systems are traded on close bar. It is almost impossible to trade it on open bar: open bar is continuing painting together with signal.
Those are terms:
"Trading on close bar" is having exact meaning what you said: "About repaint: use the signal just after close bar it's a good idea to avoid noise signals". So, 'trading on close bar' = 'use signal after bar is close'.
All signal systems are traded on close bar except some old scalping systems.
well ... I finished trading scalping for today, I will upload the statement for the other thread and will come back to this thread, ok? :)
so, this is price movement I missed :
What I understand with this situation with Asctrend indicator that we really need some other indicatror to filter false signals:
This is updated situation for EURUSD and USDCHF for now:
I got stop loss for USDCHF sorry ... and it is updated situation for EURUSD:
Do you remember that we can move stop loss line/value by mouse on the chart? It is very comfortable.
Updated situation for EURUSD for now:
So, when I will upload the statement so we all will see that we really need some additional indicator as a filter to filter false signals.
This is the statement for today. And it is the proof that we really need some additional indicator to filter false signals.