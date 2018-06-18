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Exp_SilverTrend_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator SilverTrend, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:
- Those having names starting with L are input parameters to manage long positions;
- Those starting with S are input parameters to manage short positions.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the EA for long trades | //+----------------------------------------------+ magic numberinput uint L_Magic=777; //L magic number input double L_MM=0.1; //L share of a deposit per trade input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT; //L lot setting mode //+----------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the EA for short trades | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint S_Magic=555; //S magic number input double S_MM=0.1; //S share of a deposit per trade input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT; //S lot setting mode
These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent on each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.
input bool L_PosOpen=true; //L permission to enter long positions input bool L_PosClose=true; //L permission to exit long positions
Upon that, perform the same for the second system.
For the EA to operate, the compiled SilverTrend.ex5 indicator file must be in the <b1><terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators</b1> folder.
The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.
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Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.
Testing results for USDJPY H6 over the year 2016:
Fig.2. Testing results chart.
Fig.3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20943
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