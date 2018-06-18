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Exp_SilverTrend_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (223.62 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
SilverTrend.mq5 (23.74 KB) view
Exp_SilverTrend_Duplex.mq5 (17.67 KB) view
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Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator SilverTrend, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. Those having names starting with L are input parameters to manage long positions;
  2. Those starting with S are input parameters to manage short positions.
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the EA for long trades   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
magic numberinput uint    L_Magic=777;          //L magic number
input double  L_MM=0.1;             //L share of a deposit per trade
input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;      //L lot setting mode
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the EA for short trades  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    S_Magic=555;          //S magic number
input double  S_MM=0.1;             //S share of a deposit per trade
input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;      //S lot setting mode

These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent on each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.

input bool    L_PosOpen=true;       //L permission to enter long positions
input bool    L_PosClose=true;      //L permission to exit long positions

Upon that, perform the same for the second system.

For the EA to operate, the compiled SilverTrend.ex5 indicator file must be in the <b1><terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators</b1> folder.

The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.

Testing results for USDJPY H6 over the year 2016:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Fig.2. Testing results chart.

Fig.3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings

Fig.3. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20943

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