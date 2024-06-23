Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 8
Next update for this statement:
Et voilà.
Here the first version of EA for trading this strategy. This is brand new EA because I want to learn and experiment with MQL5 (I come from MQL4), and is my first EA with this language.
Features :
This EA use Asctrend indicator as main signal and Nrtr indicator as filter.
Download it, copy it, compile it, attach it and test it :-)
Hi angevoyageur,
Thank you very much!!! I will try to see it and optimize the settings for it using Cloud. I will upload optimized results and the settings on this thread.
Thanks a lot.
I finshed optimization for EURUSD and GBPUSD M15 timeframe. I am continuying for the other pairs/timeframes - it is really fast by using Cloud.
Results will be uploaded here of cource.
Please find optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY which I made for 1 year. I optimized the following parameters: Trailing Stop in pips with the range as 15 - 55 with step = 5; and Asctrend risk with the range 3 - 21 with step 1
Results are attached (as zip archive).
I am backtesting with optimized settings for now (the settings will be uploaded to this thread).
Thank you.
I realize that the EA work only alone (on one pair). Rookie mistake with MQL5 and his position centric model.
Do not trade manually or with another EA on tha same pair you place Asctrend EA on.
We have magic number settings in your EA. So, if we place magic to be different (any but different) for every EA - I think - it may be possible to use with with same pair.
I am backtesting it with the settings I found during the optimization (I will upload everything when I finish).
About possible improvement: it may be good to use trailing stop "as is" (stop loss + traling stop), or (as true or false) use nrtr indicator (stop loss + nrtr trailing + profit level). Just an idea.
No it will not work with manual trading or other ea, give it a try and you will see. That's because I use same technics as for MQL4, but that's not working the same with MQL5. I will correct as soon as possible.
I note your idea, but I don't promise anything.