Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 8

New comment
 

Next update for this statement:

 

Files:
0502_12.zip  14 kb
 

Et voilà.

Here the first version of EA for trading this strategy. This is brand new EA because I want to learn and experiment with MQL5 (I come from MQL4), and is my first EA with this language.

Features :

  • Only for current symbol and timeframe
  • Stoploss based on ASCTrend signal
  • No takeprofit, exit based on trailing stop
  • Money management NOT YET IMPLEMENTED (only fixed volume)
  • Very basic error management   

This EA use Asctrend indicator as main signal and Nrtr indicator as filter.

Download it, copy it, compile it, attach it and test it :-)

Files:
ASCTrendND.mq5  19 kb
 
angevoyageur:

Et voilà.

Here the first version of EA for trading this strategy. This is brand new EA because I want to learn and experiment with MQL5 (I come from MQL4), and is my first EA with this language.

Features :

  • Only for current symbol and timeframe
  • Stoploss based on ASCTrend signal
  • No takeprofit, exit based on trailing stop
  • Money management NOT YET IMPLEMENTED (only fixed volume)
  • Very basic error management   

This EA use Asctrend indicator as main signal and Nrtr indicator as filter.

Download it, copy it, compile it, attach it and test it :-)

Hi angevoyageur,

Thank you very much!!! I will try to see it and optimize the settings for it using Cloud. I will upload optimized results and the settings on this thread.

Thanks a lot. 

 
I am making first optimization with Cloud: for EURUSD M15 timeframe. I will upload the results with the setitngs today in the evening.
 

I finshed optimization for EURUSD and GBPUSD M15 timeframe. I am continuying for the other pairs/timeframes - it is really fast by using Cloud.

Results will be uploaded here of cource. 

 
I finished optimization for EURUSD H1. I think - it is great start for really good EA.
 

Please find optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY which I made for 1 year. I optimized the following parameters: Trailing Stop in pips with the range as 15 - 55 with step = 5; and Asctrend risk with the range 3 - 21 with step 1

Results are attached (as zip archive). 

I am backtesting with optimized settings for now (the settings will be uploaded to this thread).

Files:
asctrendM15.zip  202 kb
 
newdigital:

Please find optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY which I made for 1 year. I optimized the following parameters: Trailing Stop in pips with the range as 15 - 55 with step = 5; and Asctrend risk with the range 3 - 21 with step 1

Results are attached (as zip archive). 

I am backtesting with optimized settings for now (the settings will be uploaded to this thread).

Thank you.

I realize that the EA work only alone (on one pair). Rookie mistake with MQL5 and his position centric model.

Do not trade manually or with another EA on tha same pair you place Asctrend EA on.

 

We have magic number settings in your EA. So, if we place magic to be different (any but different) for every EA - I think - it may be possible to use with with same pair.

I am backtesting it with the settings I found during the optimization (I will upload everything when I finish).

About possible improvement: it may be good to use trailing stop "as is" (stop loss + traling stop), or (as true or false) use nrtr indicator (stop loss + nrtr trailing + profit level). Just an idea. 

 
newdigital:

We have magic number settings in your EA. So, if we place magic to be different (any but different) for every EA - I think - it may be possible to use with with same pair.

I am backtesting it with the settings I found during the optimization (I will upload everything when I finish).

About possible improvement: it may be good to use trailing stop "as is" (stop loss + traling stop), or (as true or false) use nrtr indicator (stop loss + nrtr trailing + profit level). Just an idea. 

No it will not work with manual trading or other ea, give it a try and you will see. That's because I use same technics as for MQL4, but that's not working the same with MQL5. I will correct as soon as possible.

I note your idea, but I don't promise anything.

123456789101112131415...45
New comment