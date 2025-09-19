PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 9
For GBPUSD M15: total trades 19 and deals 38 for half a year with pcsUseReEntry = false (re-entry is not used with this settings). For EURUSD M15: total trades 79 and deals 158 for one year with re-entry = true. So, if re-entry = true (if re-entry is used) - we are having many number of entries, if re-entry = false so we are having less number of entries.
Besides, I am using timefilter: something as trading entry can be started at 7 am and finished at 6 pm. Besides, stoch indicator - this indicator is having the settings as 0.002/02: it is very good filter with this settings but this indicator is filtering false signals together with some good signals as well.
Do you know what is one of the best filter for signal system similar with this one? I_XO_A_H indicator. But we need to convert it to MT5 sorry.
Hi,
I updated and improved indicator PriceChannel_Signal and the EA which was originally uploaded to this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9660/page6#comment_406255
so please find latest versions attached.
Regards,
Igpr
Thanks a lot Igorad.
Thanks a lot! It doesn't repaint right? is it safe to use on M1 timeframe?
It does not repaint - I used it on M1 timeframe here on this thread (uploading the statements) and did not see any repainting.
This is updated template for this system in case of someone wants to trade it manually (templates for white background and black background are attached). Indicators:
By the way - I did not find good settings for RSI indicator sorry. I am suggesting to use rsi perios from 9 to 13 for now, or you will find your own settings. As to parabolic indicator so I am using 0.002/0.2 but we can use 0.005/0.05 or default settings as 0.02/0.2 for example.
