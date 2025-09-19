PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 9

For GBPUSD M15: total trades 19 and deals 38 for half a year with pcsUseReEntry =  false (re-entry is not used with this settings). For EURUSD M15: total trades 79 and deals 158 for one year with re-entry = true. So, if re-entry = true (if re-entry is used) - we are having many number of entries, if re-entry = false so we are having less number of entries.

 
By the way, you can check number of entries in excel file for optimization results (I attached it for some posts on this thread) - just to be more or less for example.
Besides, I am using timefilter: something as trading entry can be started at 7 am and finished at 6 pm. Besides, stoch indicator - this indicator is having the settings as 0.002/02: it is very good filter with this settings but this indicator is filtering false signals together with some good signals as well.

Do you know what is one of the best filter for signal system similar with this one? I_XO_A_H indicator. But we need to convert it to MT5 sorry.

 

 

Hi,

I updated and improved indicator PriceChannel_Signal and the EA which was originally uploaded to this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9660/page6#comment_406255 

so please find latest versions attached. 

 

Regards,

Igpr 

 

Thanks a lot Igorad.

 
Thanks a lot! It doesn't repaint right? is it safe to use on M1 timeframe?
 
It does not repaint - I used it on M1 timeframe here on this thread (uploading the statements) and did not see any repainting.
 
Where do i put thus file? And how do i upload them on MT5?
 

This is updated template for this system in case of someone wants to trade it manually (templates for white background and black background are attached). Indicators:

  1. pricechannel_signal_v1 indicator - download it from this post (update on CodeBase will be available soon).
  2. Color Parabolic - download from Codebase
  3. UltraRSI - download from Codebase
  4. Magnified Market Price indicator - download from CodeBase (this indicator is optional)
  5. Clock indicator - download from CodeBase (indicator is optional)
  6. maksigen_range_move_mtf_2 indicator - download from CodeBase (optional - you can decide to use it or not).
Download all indicators and place them to indicators folder (for example, to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators), after that - compile indicators in MetaEditor, or restart MT5. Download template files and place them to template folder (for example: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Profiles\Templates). Open your selected chart, right mouse click on any place of the chart and select Templates - [our name of template]. And all the indicators will be loaded with settings and colors. It should look like that:

 

By the way - I did not find good settings for RSI indicator sorry. I am suggesting to use rsi perios from 9 to 13 for now, or you will find your own settings. As to parabolic indicator so I am using 0.002/0.2 but we can use 0.005/0.05 or default settings as 0.02/0.2 for example.  

 
There is good news for now - PriceChannel_Signal_v1 indicator was approved in CodeBase so we can download it using this link.
