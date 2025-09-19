PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 13
I think the RSI is better-still the how do you know when to exit from the trade since the exit point appear/disappear so quickly, you can exit the trade with few pips or less (sometimes even with loss) cause you need to wait for closing candle? Or maybe you close as soon as the exit point shows up (don't care if it's disappear or not)? I mean if I see "X" I close the trade immediately no matter what?
Trading on open bar is difficult because any signal can appear and disappear any time (buy signal may be changed to sell signal and so on). AsI know - some traders making scalping on open bar.
As to exit so we can exit when we want - this exit signal of indicator is just a proposal - because many traders are using something as 'first take profit level', 'second tp level' ... if many exit signals so it may be partial closes.
yes, I agree - RSI is good for exit.
And the other update of this system, and for now - with Absolute Strength Market indicator:
Absolute Strength Market indicator is showing the market condition for any timeframe. For more explanation about market condition (bearish, bullish, correction, bear market rally etc) - go to this thread.
Now if you use the AFL winner you don't need the RSI?
This is the image about how to use AFL Winner indicator:
May be ... I just explained about how to use AFL indicator as standalone indicator.
I will try to trade this setup just to see how this 'theoretical rules' will work in action.
I want to try but I created the signal ... so ... to test this scalping - I will need to stop the signal ...
I will try on Monday anyway as I like scalping.
Just installed MT5 for testing this scalping setup tomorrow: