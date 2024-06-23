Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 42
Sergey, may i suggest that you change the title of this thread as people seem to think that it is related to the signals service.
This is results for backtesting for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year. This is the settings with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength.
Set file and backtesting results are attached.
Dear Sergey,
Many thanks for your information about this trading strategy
I have backtested EURUSD/15M with optimized set in this post.
The result is as below
Thanks, I am going to discover it more
It means that this EA should be optimized once again (because I optimized this EA for good settings many years ago).
Thanks in advance for your response, May I know that do you use this strategy now in your live trading or it should be updated ?
Have you changed your own day to day trading system or you are using this system till now ?
Recommendation (and any promotion) is prohibited on the forum. It means: you should select the system by yourself.
Some people say that selecting good trading system is the same as selecting good wife (joke). So, you should select by yourself.
----------------
I like Brainwashing, AscTrend and other signal system. Those systems are not always profitable (for me), but at least - signal systems are very simple systems to understand and to use.============
Signal Systems
The beginning
After
AscTrend
The beginning
After
============
Brainwashing System
The beginning
After
Brainwashing signal on USDCAD 1hr chart.
A post with an MT5 market product has been removed.
Do not post links to or refer to any market product - free or not. You will be banned.
Brainwashing signal on USDCAD 1hr chart.
would you please explain more about your filtering ?