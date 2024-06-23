Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 42

New comment
 
Keith Watford:
Sergey, may i suggest that you change the title of this thread as people seem to think that it is related to the signals service.
Yes, I changed.
 
Sergey Golubev:

This is results for backtesting for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year. This is the settings with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength.

Set file and backtesting results are attached.

 

 

Dear Sergey,

Many thanks for your information about this trading strategy

I have backtested EURUSD/15M with optimized set in this post.

The result is as below

Thanks, I am going to discover it more

 
Amirmohammad Zafarani:

Dear Sergey,

Many thanks for your information about this trading strategy

I have backtested EURUSD/15M with optimized set in this post.

The result is as below

Thanks, I am going to discover it more

It means that this EA should be optimized once again (because I optimized this EA for good settings many years ago).
 
Sergey Golubev:
It means that this EA should be optimized once again (because I optimized this EA for good settings many years ago).

Thanks in advance for your response, May I know that do you use this strategy now in your live trading or it should be updated ?

Have you changed your own day to day trading system or you are using this system till now ?

 
Amirmohammad Zafarani:

Thanks in advance for your response, May I know that do you use this strategy now in your live trading or it should be updated ?

Have you changed your own day to day trading system or you are using this system till now ?

Recommendation (and any promotion) is prohibited on the forum. It means: you should select the system by yourself.

Some people say that selecting good trading system is the same as selecting good wife (joke). So, you should select by yourself.

----------------

I like Brainwashing, AscTrend and other signal system. Those systems are not always profitable (for me), but at least - signal systems are very simple systems to understand and to use.

============

Signal Systems


The beginning

  1. Signal systems, the beginning, part #1 (MT3)
  2. Signal systems, the beginning, part #2 (MT4)

After

  1. The main Signal systems thread is this one

AscTrend

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

============

Brainwashing System

The beginning

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

After

  1. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread



MetaTrader 4 Help
MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
For making a decision to trade, reliable on-line information is necessary. For that, quotes and news are delivered at the terminal in the real-time mode. On basis of on-line delivered quotes, it is possible to analyze markets using technical indicators and line studies. Expert advisors allow to work off routine of observing markets and the own...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Recommendation (and any promotion) is prohibited on the forum. It means: you should select the system by yourself.

Some people say that selecting good trading system is the same as selecting good wife (joke). So, you should select by yourself.

----------------

I like Brainwashing, AscTrend and other signal system. Those systems are not always profitable (for me), but at least - signal systems are very simple systems to understand and to use.

============

Signal Systems


The beginning

  1. Signal systems, the beginning, part #1 (MT3)
  2. Signal systems, the beginning, part #2 (MT4)

After

  1. The main Signal systems thread is this one

AscTrend

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

============

Brainwashing System

The beginning

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

After

  1. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread



Thank you so much dear Sergey 
 

Brainwashing signal on USDCAD 1hr chart.


 

A post with an MT5 market product has been removed.

Do not post links to or refer to any market product - free or not. You will be banned.

 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:

Brainwashing signal on USDCAD 1hr chart.


would you please explain more about your filtering ?

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
1...3536373839404142434445
New comment