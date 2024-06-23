Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 35
@Sergey Golubev
Thank you for polite answers Dear Sergey.
What I am Understand this Brain indicators package.
When the Braintrend2stop and Braintrend1stop are started somewhere at the same time this is the signal for us.
Braintrend2 is only changing the color of the candles at the same time with braintrend2stop, but when we move mouse on the candle it writes braintrend1.
Braindtrendsig1 and Braintrendsig2 are have dots and changing at the same time parallel with stop indicators.
Finally ;
- I can not find any arrow in the chart. Only dots I see.
- Your example charts dont include other Braintrendstop line.
- When I add the indicators and after that adding I am adding your Template and I dont see anything change on the chart, only it delete all the indicators, and I have to add all the indicators to charts again.
- If I dont understand wrongly, we can use only 2indicators, Braintrendstop1 and 2, And when they started draw line at the same point, this is signal for us.
--You can see the my chart.
--I downloaded this links from this comment. -- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10741/page15#comment_457443
https://charts.mql5.com/19/879/eurusd-d1-international-capital-markets.png
I was posted the links to key posts/threads above ...
go to the fist list of this post #336, find the words "I modified BrainTrend2Sig a little .." and download indicator attached to the post (with arrow).
As to indicators ... the lines are stop loss values (or stop loss moved by the trailing stop).
I see an error about braintrend2stop. I has only drawing dots as you like see on the chart.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10741/page34#comment_9854266
I did not see - empty charts -
Use pockets to insert the image to the post -
I see an error about braintrend2stop. I has only drawing dots as you like see on the chart.
BrainTrend2Stop indicator is from this CodeBase page, and it works (I compiled it now in MetaEditor) -
@Sergey Golubev Sorry for the other wrong comments for the picture. This is my mistake.
As you can see these pictures. Red line which is the braintrendstop2 is only appaer the stable side by side.
And I can not find how it can be fix.
BTC/USD M1 is not "normal" timeframe.
You can use ATR_Period = 3 or 5 for M1 timeframe, for example -
So, it is related to the settings of this system (especially for Bitcoin chart for lower timeframe for example).
@Sergey Golubev
Ok I understand it. But I noticed that early, and I tried it on BTCUSD and GBPUSD M1 time frame as you can see above on the pictures.
There is no any problem past bars, but when we wait the creations of the bars, stop side line is only about dots... It doesnt go anywhere, up or down. It only goes side by side. Dot by dot...
Red dots values are same all the live bars.
We can see easily red dots now on the examples...
Picture 1 --> ATR_7 - EURUSD - M1 - BrainTrend2stop
Picture 2 --> ATR_5 - ( Only changed ATR Period )
Picture 3 --> ATR_3 - ( Only changed ATR Period )
And
Picture 4 --> ATR_7 - btcusd - M15 - BrainTrend2Stop
Picture 5 --> ATR_7 - EURUSD - M5 - (waiting for the red dots)
Then I will attach them.
And there are the second stop_loss/trailing_stop indicator:
BrainTrend1Stop from here.
It depends on the setting of the indicators.
So, please find all the indicators with updated template (inside zip archive attached):
and
Open the chart, right mouse click on the chart, and select the template by name to get the chart similar with this one: