Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 29
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good topic.
ขอบคุณครับ
Good topic.
ขอบคุณครับ (Translates to Thank You)
Please do not use Thai language script here as most people will not understand. Just write Thank You in English and everybody will understand.
Signal Systems
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Brain Trading System
Sergey Golubev, 2006.08.19 06:51
No. Different.
Brainwashing system is not having any manual.
BrainTrading system is very different from Brainwashing.
Short history of Brainwashing system development.
1. It was some request (not mine) to use PriceChannel indicator as EA. And it was my proposal to use i-Trend indicator as a filter.
2. And we start the development. I tested this system manually. Because Codesguru did not participate in our forum in that time and my programming ability was very limited because of that. So we did the following: i tested the system manually (trading live) and Beluck was coding the EAs.
3. So we have many EAs and a lot of my posts on how to trade manually using this system.
4. Many Brainwashing EAs are testing in elite section. And we have final EA with all the rules programmed. It was not tested yet because it may be very interesting just to see which of the rules are better one.
BrainTrading system.
1. I found in some Russian forum BrainTrading indicators. But it was 4 indicators instead of 8. Because I visited some Ukainian website and they were selling Braintrading system with all the indicators (8). I asked Beluck to code additional Braintrading indicators.
2. The manual about BrainTrading system is from that commercial Ukrainian website. We are not trading according to this manual. It was started with this manual. But now we have absolutely the other rules to trade. The rules were posted in some thread.
3. Some people said that our Braintrading indicators are very different from commercial ones. And our BrainTrading system is very different from commercial Braintrading. And we are not trading according to that manual posted above. And because of that I re-named all BrainTrading threads to BrainSystem.
4. As Codersguru did not participate in the forum in that time so I knew nothing about any programming and all I did is to test this system manually. I was trading this system live posting the results and statements and estimated some rules. The other people did the same so we have several rules for this system for different timeframes.
5. There are no any EA for this system yet (i am talking about BrainSystem which was developed in our forum). It was some request to create alarm EA because it is necessary to use two timeframes according to one of the trading rule and it is very difficult without some system/trading improvement.
When sections was created for some systems here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/trading_systems I moved all the threads about BrainSystem (Braintrading) system and Brainwashing system and to one section.
That's all story.
Brainwashing system is the first trading system developed in our forum (BrainSystem was second one).
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.25 10:49
So, if we instal everything in correct way so we should have the following charts:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.25 10:53
How to instal?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Nrtr
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.28 12:52
Good article was published -
----------------
The NRTR indicator and trading modules based on NRTR for the MQL5 Wizard
In this article we consider an indicator that builds a dynamic price channel. A trading Expert Advisor is created based on this channel. Such systems can perform well in trend periods, but give a lot of false signals in flat movements. Therefore additional trend indicators are required. Choosing an appropriate indicator is not an easy task, and the choice often depends on specific market conditions. Therefore, a good solution is to provide for a possibility to quickly connect any selected indicator to a ready trading system.
That's why we will use the following approach. We will create a special module of trading signals for the MQL5 Wizard. Later on we will be able to create a similar module based on any selected trend indicator to produce Yes/No signals indicating the presence or absence of a trend. A combination of multiple modules can be used when creating a trading system, so we can easily combine various indicators.
Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )
The forum
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe.
CodeBase
The articles
The blogs
The market
Here are brainwashing signal for some major currency pairs after today NFP announcement.
============
Summaries
1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning)
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
4. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
5. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
6. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
7. Ichimoku
8. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
9. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
10/ All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
============
Here are some signal from Brainwashing system on some currency pairs, gold and down index after US retail sales and consumer Index announcement :