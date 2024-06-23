Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 28

And this uptrend for AUD/USD was started long time before NFP on Friday so this is the chart with before and after NFP:


 

And this is GBPUSD during NFP last week.


 
But i did notice when startup MT5 the Schaff Trix Trend Cycle indicator doesn't display, i have to switch to other time frame and then it only display again.
 

AscTrend

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

============

 

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

The beginning - Channel systems

  1. Channel trading system - the key thread 
  2. SHI Indicators thread 
  3. Price_Channel_v6-ea thread 
  4. Price Channel thread 
===========

After 

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white backgroundhow to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post 

PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition

  • indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download


How to trade

 
The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

 

I subscribed to a signal and a trade was not copied. Does anyone have an idea why?

 
MR_Rhino:

I subscribed to a signal and a trade was not copied. Does anyone have an idea why?


This thread is not about Signal service.


It is the thread about Signal systems: indicators/systems such as Asctrend; BykovTrend, SilverTrend etc - means - indicators with arrows (signals) on the chart to open buy or sell trade, and about how to automate it by the EAs. For example - you can check the thread summery here (with 2 Asctrend EAs for MT5 with the link to download from the thread, with the settings optimized and backtesting results).

-----------------

As to the Signal service so you can check all the steps (this is about HowTo subscribe to the signals with MQL5 VPS):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 10:02

Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:


1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 

2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.

 


 

3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.

 


 

4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe. 

 


 

5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.

 


 

6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.

7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:

 


 

  • Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
  • Enable real time signal subscription
  • Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Synchronise positions without confirmations

8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.

9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty. 

10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.

11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long. 

12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.

13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.

 


 

14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.

15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next. 




16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service

17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM

Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.04 09:36

And this is Brainwashign setup for same pair (AUD/USD) but for H4 timeframe. We may see +168 pips in profit in case of trading by stop loss/trailing stop line:



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.25 10:43

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

I am starting explanation about this system. Just to start about - where to download BrainTrending indicators:

And please find some initial template file just to start about (template is attached).

I modified BrainTrend2Sig a little for allows instead of dots (because it is not good when 2 indicators are having the dots as the signals) so please find modified version attached. 

Edited (25th of March 2017): This is the last indicator for BrainTred system: BrainTrend1Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

  



Files:
BrainTrend2Sig.mq5  9 kb
braintrend.tpl  56 kb
 

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

