And this uptrend for AUD/USD was started long time before NFP on Friday so this is the chart with before and after NFP:
And this is GBPUSD during NFP last week.
I subscribed to a signal and a trade was not copied. Does anyone have an idea why?
This thread is not about Signal service.
It is the thread about Signal systems: indicators/systems such as Asctrend; BykovTrend, SilverTrend etc - means - indicators with arrows (signals) on the chart to open buy or sell trade, and about how to automate it by the EAs. For example - you can check the thread summery here (with 2 Asctrend EAs for MT5 with the link to download from the thread, with the settings optimized and backtesting results).
As to the Signal service so you can check all the steps (this is about HowTo subscribe to the signals with MQL5 VPS):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 10:02
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
Signal Systems
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2017.06.05 20:14
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.04 09:36
And this is Brainwashign setup for same pair (AUD/USD) but for H4 timeframe. We may see +168 pips in profit in case of trading by stop loss/trailing stop line:
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.25 10:43
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
I am starting explanation about this system. Just to start about - where to download BrainTrending indicators:
And please find some initial template file just to start about (template is attached).
I modified BrainTrend2Sig a little for allows instead of dots (because it is not good when 2 indicators are having the dots as the signals) so please find modified version attached.
Edited (25th of March 2017): This is the last indicator for BrainTred system: BrainTrend1Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM