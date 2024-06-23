Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 6
Yes, more higher timeframe may be fone. But this forum is having some strange structure same as scrolling in twitter. I mean: if I did not post for my thread for the 2 days so this thread will be moved to nowhere. So, I decided to use M1 and M5 timeframes just to show the dynamic of the situation for example.
As to EA so this asctrend indicator can not be as standalone indicator for the system. I am waiting when the coder will convert NRTR Color Line to MT5 and after that - yes, it will be good EA.
As last open trade was closed (see first image) so please find the statement.
It is the filter. To filter false signals. Look at this post How to Start with Metatrader 5 for the idea and link to indicator to download (for MT4 sorry). I was using this indicator with live trading for the long time but it was many years ago so I just want to remind it to myself (and to convert it to MT5 for example).
NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse and this idea was created in 2001:
NRTR indicator is standard filter for asctrend system (to filter false asctrend signals/dots).
Yes, I asked someone to convert it to MT5.
I will try to make an image now but from MT4 sorry.
All asctrend indicators were not converted from MT3 to MT4, and from MT4 to MT5 so I will have to find some additional indicator in existing MT5 CodeBase.
That's all news.
So, as I promissed - MT4 images for those systems. Black background color sorry :(
Asctrend (one of the version):
Arrow is asctrend indicator, red/blue line is our nrtr.
This is Brainwashing system (this is signal system as well):
This is BrainTrading system (this system is already converted to MT5 and we can download it from MT5 CodeBase:
I want to convert all those indicators to MT5.
This is BrainTrading system which already converted to MT5. But coder used dots for 2 signal indicators mistakenly ... it should be the following: one indicator is with arrow and the other one is with dot. Anyway - we have it for MT5 and we need just small improvements:
There are several asctrend indicators ?
This is asctrend M5 with NRTR M5 ... modified NRTR as it is using WATR instead of ART so it is more AbrahamTrend than NRTR but anyway - you can see here: