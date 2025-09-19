PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 17

New comment
 
If someone is having some idea how to improve this system - so let me know on this thread.
 

I have a question: did anyone tried this product from the Market? Auto SL TP Placer

Because it is written on the description that

Help scalper placing his manual orders faster so he can repeat his orders without worrying make a mistake when calculate their Stop Loss/Take Profit.

I am going to buy (it costs 25 credits only). As I understand - this small EA is placing stop loss/take profit values automatically for any manual orders opened. If it works on this way so it will really help for scalping.

 

Just some my thinking in the morning - we really need some section where buyers can speak with sellers concerniong their products in the Market. because there are some good products but it is difficult to buy (at least for me) without personal contact with the seller asking some questions for example).

Just a suggestion.

How to Post a Product in the Market
How to Post a Product in the Market
  • 2012.04.19
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Publish your interesting applications in the Market, and they will be immediately available to all traders who use MetaTrader 5 worldwide. The Market is a great opportunity to earn, with an immediate transfer to the account and convenient statistics to help you analyze purchases and downloads of demo versions of your products. All MQL5 programs in the Market are automatically encrypted for a specific buyer, allowing up to three activations, and do not require additional protection from your side.
 
newdigital:

I have a question: did anyone tried this product from the Market? Auto SL TP Placer

Because it is written on the description that

I am going to buy (it costs 25 credits only). As I understand - this small EA is placing stop loss/take profit values automatically for any manual orders opened. If it works on this way so it will really help for scalping.

Well ... I bough it and it does not work. It does not place stop loss and take profit automatically:


So, the true is the following: always contact with the seller before buying something in the Market. For now - I know this true. And this true costs me 25 credits which I paid for nothing sorry.

 
newdigital:

Well ... I bough it and it does not work. It does not place stop loss and take profit automatically:


So, the true is the following: always contact with the seller before buying something in the Market. For now - I know this true. And this true costs me 25 credits which I paid for nothing sorry.

I just received new version from the author and it works - stop loss and take profit values are placed automatically on every orders opened manually by me.

That's good. :)

 
As I understand - tp and sl in this EA's input is in 4 digit pips. means: 3 pips = 30 points. That is what I understood by experimenting with this scalping tool for now.
 

Just to remind - this thread is about PriceChannel Parabolic system originally, and I traded this manual trading system uploading MT5 statements on the chart. And Good EA was created based on this system:

  • pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1 EA can be downloaded from this post
  • pricechannel_parabolic_system_v1_1 EA (latest version) can be downloaded from this post.
  • for the settings/parameters and the results of optimization and backtesting - read whole the thread sorry.
 
newdigital:


Latest version of PriceChannel downloaded from this post + AFL winner downloaded from Codebase here + MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF from here (optional; but I am using 2 MaksiGen indicators - one for current timeframe and the other one in MTF settings).

Please find updated statement for this scalping system:


Files:
scalping_1902.zip  18 kb
 

Updated statement for today for this scalping system:


Files:
scalp_2002.zip  19 kb
 
So, just general conclusion: it is very difficult to trade a scalping manually. It may be good to create some EA which will check some market condition and trade within some short period of time in a day.
1...101112131415161718192021222324...33
New comment