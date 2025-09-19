PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have a question: did anyone tried this product from the Market? Auto SL TP Placer
Because it is written on the description that
Help scalper placing his manual orders faster so he can repeat his orders without worrying make a mistake when calculate their Stop Loss/Take Profit.
I am going to buy (it costs 25 credits only). As I understand - this small EA is placing stop loss/take profit values automatically for any manual orders opened. If it works on this way so it will really help for scalping.
Just some my thinking in the morning - we really need some section where buyers can speak with sellers concerniong their products in the Market. because there are some good products but it is difficult to buy (at least for me) without personal contact with the seller asking some questions for example).
Just a suggestion.
I have a question: did anyone tried this product from the Market? Auto SL TP Placer
Because it is written on the description that
I am going to buy (it costs 25 credits only). As I understand - this small EA is placing stop loss/take profit values automatically for any manual orders opened. If it works on this way so it will really help for scalping.
Well ... I bough it and it does not work. It does not place stop loss and take profit automatically:
So, the true is the following: always contact with the seller before buying something in the Market. For now - I know this true. And this true costs me 25 credits which I paid for nothing sorry.
Well ... I bough it and it does not work. It does not place stop loss and take profit automatically:
So, the true is the following: always contact with the seller before buying something in the Market. For now - I know this true. And this true costs me 25 credits which I paid for nothing sorry.
I just received new version from the author and it works - stop loss and take profit values are placed automatically on every orders opened manually by me.
That's good. :)
Just to remind - this thread is about PriceChannel Parabolic system originally, and I traded this manual trading system uploading MT5 statements on the chart. And Good EA was created based on this system:
Latest version of PriceChannel downloaded from this post + AFL winner downloaded from Codebase here + MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF from here (optional; but I am using 2 MaksiGen indicators - one for current timeframe and the other one in MTF settings).
Please find updated statement for this scalping system:
Updated statement for today for this scalping system: