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SilverTrend_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator SilverTrend_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting and sending e-mails and push-messages when the indicator changes its color.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the SilverTrend_NRTR.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator SilverTrend_NRTR_HTF
Fig.2. Alerting
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20939
A simple RSI with a channel and signal arrowsSmoothed_Smart_Money_Pressure_Oscillator
Smoothed Smart Money Pressure Oscillator
Indicator SilverTrend_Signal that generates alerts and sends e-mails and Push-messages when the indicator changes its color, implemented as candlesticks. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.Exp_SilverTrend_Duplex
Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator SilverTrend, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor.