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Indicators

SilverTrend_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5349
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
SilverTrend_NRTR.mq5 (20.54 KB) view
SilverTrend_NRTR_HTF.mq5 (35.23 KB) view
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Indicator SilverTrend_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting and sending e-mails and push-messages when the indicator changes its color.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the SilverTrend_NRTR.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator SilverTrend_NRTR_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator SilverTrend_NRTR_HTF

Fig.2. Alerting

Fig.2. Alerting

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20939

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