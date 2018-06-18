Indicator SilverTrend_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting and sending e-mails and push-messages when the indicator changes its color.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the SilverTrend_NRTR.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator SilverTrend_NRTR_HTF

Fig.2. Alerting