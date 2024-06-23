Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 5
This is the final statement for today:
By the way, I will make an entrance to Job service tomorrow to convert NRTR color line indicatorto MT5 and will upload it here and to CodeBase too. And in this way - we can trade this system in more easy way.
Very interesting, thank you for sharing.
Is there a better timeframe to trade with asctrend indicator ?
Basically you enter when the signal bar is close, with a stoploss indicated by color point. But what about exit ?
This are some trades for today for EURUSD and USDCHF:
I was talking about those 2 indicators (attached). At least one indicator should be converted to MT5 with some improvements: NRTR Color Line indicator. If someone can do it for free so please upload MT5 version to this thread. If not so I will make an entrance to Job service.
But asctrend system is not about one indicator. There are few indicators for this system.
I am already ask some coder to convert this NRTR Color Line indicator to MT5 so we will have this indicator for asctrend system soon I hope. Just for information.
This is the example with M5: I was writing some comments on some topic about market condition, analysing etc. but when I switched the chart to this system - it as too late ... you can see red dot? and where I enter? too late ...
same with USDCHF:
So, I just opened those 2 trades and after that - I switched the charts to M1 timeframe (just to move stop loss by mouse on the chart; and to get at least some pips in profit). Trades were closed by stop loss but in profit in anyway.
I didn't understand, how you place these trades and stoploss, can you show your orders/deals history ? You said to place order on close of signal (open of next bar) and color is used as stoploss (trailing) but I dont'see this on your charts.
I was moving stop loss by mouse on the chart.
Thank you, it's more clear now. But if you miss a signal, isn't it better to wait next signal ?
Anyway seems very interesting. May be, give it a try on higher timeframe if you do not have time to follow M5 ?Edit : I just see there is already an EA that use this indicator