Indicator SilverTrend_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting and sending e-mails and push-messages when the indicator changes its color.

Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator SilverTrend, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor.

Indicator Sine Wave with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, in form of a colored cloud.