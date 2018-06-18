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SilverTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator SilverTrend_Signal that generates alerts and sends e-mails and Push-messages when the indicator changes its color, implemented as candlesticks. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input int SSP=9; input int RISK=3; // Risk level input uint NumberofBar=1; // Bar number for the signal сигнала input bool SoundON=true; // Enable alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices //+----------------------------------------------+
Fig.1. Indicator SilverTrend
Fig.2. Alerting
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20942
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