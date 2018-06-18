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Indicators

SilverTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
SilverTrend.mq5 (23.72 KB) view
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Indicator SilverTrend_Signal that generates alerts and sends e-mails and Push-messages when the indicator changes its color, implemented as candlesticks. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input int SSP=9;
input int RISK=3;            // Risk level
input uint NumberofBar=1;    // Bar number for the signal сигнала
input bool SoundON=true;     // Enable alerts
input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;    // Enable mailing the signal
input bool PushON=false;     // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices
//+----------------------------------------------+

Fig.1. Indicator SilverTrend

Fig.1. Indicator SilverTrend

Fig.2. Alerting

Fig.2. Alerting

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20942

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