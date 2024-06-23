Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 11

Just to remind the post made by angevoyageur with good EA created/uploaded. To download EA - go to this link:  Signal Systems

angevoyageur:

Here the first version of EA for trading this strategy. This is brand new EA because I want to learn and experiment with MQL5 (I come from MQL4), and is my first EA with this language.

Features :

  • Only for current symbol and timeframe
  • Stoploss based on ASCTrend signal
  • No takeprofit, exit based on trailing stop
  • Money management NOT YET IMPLEMENTED (only fixed volume)
  • Very basic error management   

This EA use Asctrend indicator as main signal and Nrtr indicator as filter.

Download it, copy it, compile it, attach it and test it :-)

 

This is the other optimizatrion results for GBPUSD M15 (attached):

 

Files:
gbpusdoptm152.zip  168 kb
 

Just want to remind about this simple rules for Asctrend system

Signal Systems

newdigital:

And this is practical illustration of asctrend concept:

 


 

And I have some idea for improvement of this asctrend system. We know that I uploaded good indicator to this comment (TrendSTrength_v2 indicator). As I know - this indicator will be in mql5 CodeBase soon.

So, that is idea to use this indicator for our asctrend system. But I think - this indicator may be suitable for more higher timeframe than M1 and M5 for example. Why? We can see from those images:

Chart AUDNZD, M15 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11

Chart AUDNZD, M15, 2013.03.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

 

Chart AUDNZD, M30 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11

Chart AUDNZD, M30, 2013.03.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

 

Chart AUDNZD, H4 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11

Chart AUDNZD, H4, 2013.03.11, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

 

This indicator can filter a lot of false signals but I think - it will work for timeframes starting with M15 sorry. 

Just an idea. 
 

Verion 1.02 with TrendStrength filter added.

You can filter by NTRT AND/OR TrendStrength.

Files:
ASCTrendND.mq5  22 kb
 
Hi angevoyageur,

Thanks a lot (it is very fast).

I hope - this version will be more stable concerning Sharpe etc. I will optimize this EA for good settings tomorrow after checking market condition in the morning. 

 
newdigital:

Hi angevoyageur,

Thanks a lot (it is very fast).

I hope - this version will be more stable concerning Sharpe etc. I will optimize this EA for good settings tomorrow after checking market condition in the morning. 

Once the structure is established, it is not difficult to add filter.

I am eager to see the results of your optimization ;-)

 
Yes, I will optimize the settings for this version now and will upload all the results today.
 

I got some error during optimization:

 

 

2013.03.12 12:52:34 MQL5 Cloud Europe 2 pass 602 tested with error "critical runtime error 517 in OnInit function (module Experts\ASCTrendND.ex5 exception 001d04x)" in 15 ms (PR 76)


 
I restarted Metatrader 5 - same error. :(
