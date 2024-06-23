Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 11
Just to remind the post made by angevoyageur with good EA created/uploaded. To download EA - go to this link: Signal Systems
Et voilà.
Here the first version of EA for trading this strategy. This is brand new EA because I want to learn and experiment with MQL5 (I come from MQL4), and is my first EA with this language.
Features :
This EA use Asctrend indicator as main signal and Nrtr indicator as filter.
Download it, copy it, compile it, attach it and test it :-)
This is the other optimizatrion results for GBPUSD M15 (attached):
Just want to remind about this simple rules for Asctrend system
Signal Systems
And this is practical illustration of asctrend concept:
And I have some idea for improvement of this asctrend system. We know that I uploaded good indicator to this comment (TrendSTrength_v2 indicator). As I know - this indicator will be in mql5 CodeBase soon.
So, that is idea to use this indicator for our asctrend system. But I think - this indicator may be suitable for more higher timeframe than M1 and M5 for example. Why? We can see from those images:
Chart AUDNZD, M15 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11
Chart AUDNZD, M30 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11
Chart AUDNZD, H4 — MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo, 2013.03.11
This indicator can filter a lot of false signals but I think - it will work for timeframes starting with M15 sorry.Just an idea.
Verion 1.02 with TrendStrength filter added.
You can filter by NTRT AND/OR TrendStrength.
Good fun ;-)
Hi angevoyageur,
Thanks a lot (it is very fast).
I hope - this version will be more stable concerning Sharpe etc. I will optimize this EA for good settings tomorrow after checking market condition in the morning.
Once the structure is established, it is not difficult to add filter.
I am eager to see the results of your optimization ;-)
I got some error during optimization:
2013.03.12 12:52:34 MQL5 Cloud Europe 2 pass 602 tested with error "critical runtime error 517 in OnInit function (module Experts\ASCTrendND.ex5 exception 001d04x)" in 15 ms (PR 76)