Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good news - NRTR Color Line Indicator was comverted to MT5 with fully improved version. I will upload it to this thread today in the evening with more screenshots. By the way, this indicator will be available to mql5 CodeBase soon with whole the explanation about.
Thus, we are having 2 indicators for this Asctrend system - the system is almost complete.
Hello newdigital,
I found an error in Asctrend indicator, when I change input parameter Risk from default (4) to 1 or 2. I get message "2013.03.22 11:27:25 Asctrend (EURUSD,D1) array out of range in 'Asctrend.mq5' (152,75)" in expert tab.
I am occupied to correct this problem. But maybe this error influence your backtests/optimization ?
No idea - I asked Service Desk and they could not repeat this error so it may be something with my PC or internet for example ...
Anyway, I will move forward with this thread soon (next week) - I will explain about BrainTrading system and Brainwashing. After that - I will make some practical recommendation for the traders about how they can create their own manual trading system using indicators from CodeBase. After that - we can try to open the thread about 'How to write Technical Specifications for Job service' with the examples and so on.
So, it is the plan :)
Hello guys.
Just to remind sorry
Forum
Signal Systems
newdigital, 2013.03.18 11:26
ASCTREND SYSTEM
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA.
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM
How To Create Your Own Mmanual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
I am starting explanation about this system. Just to start about - where to download BrainTrending indicators:
And please find some initial template file just to start about (template is attached).
I modified BrainTrend2Sig a little for allows instead of dots (because it is not good when 2 indicators are having the dots as the signals) so please find modified version attached.
Edited (25th of March 2017): This is the last indicator for BrainTred system: BrainTrend1Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
So, if we instal everything in correct way so we should have the following charts:
How to instal?