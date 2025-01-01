- Init
- Magic
- InitSignal
- InitTrailing
- InitMoney
- InitTrade
- Deinit
- OnTickProcess
- OnTradeProcess
- OnTimerProcess
- OnChartEventProcess
- OnBookEventProcess
- MaxOrders
- Signal
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- OnTick
- OnTrade
- OnTimer
- OnChartEvent
- OnBookEvent
- InitParameters
- DeinitTrade
- DeinitSignal
- DeinitTrailing
- DeinitMoney
- DeinitIndicators
- Refresh
- Processing
- SelectPosition
- CheckOpen
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLong
- OpenShort
- CheckReverse
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- ReverseLong
- ReverseShort
- CheckClose
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseAll
- Close
- CloseLong
- CloseShort
- CheckTrailingStop
- CheckTrailingStopLong
- CheckTrailingStopShort
- TrailingStopLong
- TrailingStopShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- TrailingOrderLong
- TrailingOrderShort
- CheckDeleteOrderLong
- CheckDeleteOrderShort
- DeleteOrders
- DeleteOrder
- DeleteOrderLong
- DeleteOrderShort
- LotOpenLong
- LotOpenShort
- LotReverse
- PrepareHistoryDate
- HistoryPoint
- CheckTradeState
- WaitEvent
- NoWaitEvent
- TradeEventPositionStopTake
- TradeEventOrderTriggered
- TradeEventPositionOpened
- TradeEventPositionVolumeChanged
- TradeEventPositionModified
- TradeEventPositionClosed
- TradeEventOrderPlaced
- TradeEventOrderModified
- TradeEventOrderDeleted
- TradeEventNotIdentified
- TimeframeAdd
- TimeframesFlags
CExpert
CExpert is a base class for trading strategies.
It already has some elementary trading "skills". It has built-in algorithms for working with time series and indicators and a set of virtual methods for trading strategy.
How to use it:
1. Prepare an algorithm of the strategy;
2. Create your own class, inherited from CExpert class;
3. Override the virtual methods in your class with your own algorithms.
Description
The CExpert class is a set of virtual methods for implementation of trading strategies.
Note
A position is recognized as belonging to an Expert Advisor and managed by it based on the pair of properties m_symbol and m_magic. In the "hedging" mode, multiple positions can be opened for the same symbol, therefore the m_magic value is important.
Declaration
|
class CExpert : public CExpertBase
Title
|
#include <Expert\Expert.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CExpert
Class Methods by Groups
|
Initialization
|
|
Class instance initialization method
|
virtual InitSignal
|
Initializes Trading Signal object
|
virtual InitTrailing
|
Initializes Trailing Stop object
|
virtual InitMoney
|
Initializes Money Management object
|
virtual InitTrade
|
Initializes Trade object
|
virtual ValidationSettings
|
Checks the settings
|
virtual InitIndicators
|
Initializes indicators and timeseries
|
virtual InitParameters
|
Expert Advisor parameters initialization method
|
virtual Deinit
|
Class instance deinitialization method
|
virtual DeinitSignal
|
Deinitializes Trading Signal object
|
virtual DeinitTrailing
|
Deinitializes Trailing Stop object
|
virtual DeinitMoney
|
Deinitializes Money Management object
|
virtual DeinitTrade
|
Deinitializes Trade object
|
virtual DeinitIndicators
|
Deinitializes indicators and timeseries
|
Parameters
|
|
Sets the Expert Advisor ID
|
Gets/sets the maximum amount of allowed orders
|
Sets a flag to proceed the "OnTick" event
|
Sets a flag to proceed the "OnTrade" event
|
Sets a flag to proceed the "OnTimer" event
|
Sets a flag to proceed the "OnChartEvent" event
|
Sets a flag to proceed the "OnBookEvent" event
|
Event Processing Methods
|
|
OnTick event handler
|
OnTrade event handler
|
OnTimer event handler
|
OnChartEvent event handler
|
OnBookEvent event handler
|
Update Methods
|
|
Updates all data
|
Processing
|
|
Main processing algorithm
|
Market Entry Methods
|
|
Checks position opening conditions
|
Checks conditions to open long position
|
Checks conditions to open short position
|
Opens a long position
|
Opens a short position
|
Market Exit Methods
|
|
Checks conditions to close current position
|
Checks conditions to close long position
|
Checks conditions to close short position
|
Closes the opened position and deletes all orders
|
Closes the opened position
|
Closes the long position
|
Closes the short position
|
Position Reverse Methods
|
|
Checks conditions to reverse opened position
|
Checks conditions to reverse long position
|
Checks conditions to reverse short position
|
Performs reverse operation of long position
|
Performs reverse operation of short position
|
Position/Order Trailing Methods
|
|
Checks conditions to modify position parameters
|
Checks Trailing Stop conditions of long position
|
Checks Trailing Stop conditions of short position
|
Performs Trailing Stop for long position
|
Performs Trailing Stop for short position
|
Checks Trailing Stop conditions of Buy Limit/Stop order
|
Checks Trailing Stop conditions of Sell Limit/Stop order
|
Performs Trailing Stop for Buy Limit/Stop order
|
Performs Trailing Stop for Sell Limit/Stop order
|
Order Delete Methods
|
|
Checks conditions to delete Buy order
|
Checks conditions to delete Sell order
|
Deletes all orders
|
Deletes Stop/Limit order
|
Deletes Buy Limit/Stop order
|
Deletes Sell Limit/Stop order
|
Trade Volume Methods
|
|
Gets trade volume for buy operation
|
Gets trade volume for sell operation
|
Gets trade volume for position reverse operation
|
Trade History Methods
|
|
Sets starting date for trade history tracking
|
Creates a checkpoint of trade history (saves number of positions, orders, deals and historical orders)
|
Compares the current state with the saved one and calls the corresponding event handler
|
Event flags
|
|
Sets the trading event waiting flag
|
Resets the trading event waiting flag
|
Trade Event Processing Methods
|
|
Event handler of the "Position Stop Loss/Take Profit triggered" event
|
Event handler of the "Pending Order Triggered" event
|
Event handler of the "Position Opened" event
|
Event handler of the "Position Volume Changed" event
|
Event handler of the "Position Modified" event
|
Event handler of the "Position Closed" event
|
Event handler of the "Pending Order Placed" event
|
Event handler of the "Pending Order Modified" event
|
Event handler of the "Pending Order Deleted" event
|
Event handler of the non-identified event
|
Service methods
|
|
Adds a timeframe to track
|
Forms timeframe flags
|
Selects a position to work with
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries