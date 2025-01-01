CExpert

CExpert is a base class for trading strategies.

It already has some elementary trading "skills". It has built-in algorithms for working with time series and indicators and a set of virtual methods for trading strategy.

How to use it:

1. Prepare an algorithm of the strategy;

2. Create your own class, inherited from CExpert class;

3. Override the virtual methods in your class with your own algorithms.

Description

The CExpert class is a set of virtual methods for implementation of trading strategies.

Note

A position is recognized as belonging to an Expert Advisor and managed by it based on the pair of properties m_symbol and m_magic. In the "hedging" mode, multiple positions can be opened for the same symbol, therefore the m_magic value is important.

Declaration

class CExpert : public CExpertBase

Title

#include <Expert\Expert.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CExpertBase CExpert

Initialization Init Class instance initialization method virtual InitSignal Initializes Trading Signal object virtual InitTrailing Initializes Trailing Stop object virtual InitMoney Initializes Money Management object virtual InitTrade Initializes Trade object virtual ValidationSettings Checks the settings virtual InitIndicators Initializes indicators and timeseries virtual InitParameters Expert Advisor parameters initialization method virtual Deinit Class instance deinitialization method virtual DeinitSignal Deinitializes Trading Signal object virtual DeinitTrailing Deinitializes Trailing Stop object virtual DeinitMoney Deinitializes Money Management object virtual DeinitTrade Deinitializes Trade object virtual DeinitIndicators Deinitializes indicators and timeseries Parameters Magic Sets the Expert Advisor ID MaxOrders Gets/sets the maximum amount of allowed orders OnTickProcess Sets a flag to proceed the "OnTick" event OnTradeProcess Sets a flag to proceed the "OnTrade" event OnTimerProcess Sets a flag to proceed the "OnTimer" event OnChartEventProcess Sets a flag to proceed the "OnChartEvent" event OnBookEventProcess Sets a flag to proceed the "OnBookEvent" event Event Processing Methods OnTick OnTick event handler OnTrade OnTrade event handler OnTimer OnTimer event handler OnChartEvent OnChartEvent event handler OnBookEvent OnBookEvent event handler Update Methods Refresh Updates all data Processing Processing Main processing algorithm Market Entry Methods CheckOpen Checks position opening conditions CheckOpenLong Checks conditions to open long position CheckOpenShort Checks conditions to open short position OpenLong Opens a long position OpenShort Opens a short position Market Exit Methods CheckClose Checks conditions to close current position CheckCloseLong Checks conditions to close long position CheckCloseShort Checks conditions to close short position CloseAll Closes the opened position and deletes all orders Close Closes the opened position CloseLong Closes the long position CloseShort Closes the short position Position Reverse Methods CheckReverse Checks conditions to reverse opened position CheckReverseLong Checks conditions to reverse long position CheckReverseShort Checks conditions to reverse short position ReverseLong Performs reverse operation of long position ReverseShort Performs reverse operation of short position Position/Order Trailing Methods CheckTrailingStop Checks conditions to modify position parameters CheckTrailingStopLong Checks Trailing Stop conditions of long position CheckTrailingStopShort Checks Trailing Stop conditions of short position TrailingStopLong Performs Trailing Stop for long position TrailingStopShort Performs Trailing Stop for short position CheckTrailingOrderLong Checks Trailing Stop conditions of Buy Limit/Stop order CheckTrailingOrderShort Checks Trailing Stop conditions of Sell Limit/Stop order TrailingOrderLong Performs Trailing Stop for Buy Limit/Stop order TrailingOrderShort Performs Trailing Stop for Sell Limit/Stop order Order Delete Methods CheckDeleteOrderLong Checks conditions to delete Buy order CheckDeleteOrderShort Checks conditions to delete Sell order DeleteOrders Deletes all orders DeleteOrder Deletes Stop/Limit order DeleteOrderLong Deletes Buy Limit/Stop order DeleteOrderShort Deletes Sell Limit/Stop order Trade Volume Methods LotOpenLong Gets trade volume for buy operation LotOpenShort Gets trade volume for sell operation LotReverse Gets trade volume for position reverse operation Trade History Methods PrepareHistoryDate Sets starting date for trade history tracking HistoryPoint Creates a checkpoint of trade history (saves number of positions, orders, deals and historical orders) CheckTradeState Compares the current state with the saved one and calls the corresponding event handler Event flags WaitEvent Sets the trading event waiting flag NoWaitEvent Resets the trading event waiting flag Trade Event Processing Methods TradeEventPositionStopTake Event handler of the "Position Stop Loss/Take Profit triggered" event TradeEventOrderTriggered Event handler of the "Pending Order Triggered" event TradeEventPositionOpened Event handler of the "Position Opened" event TradeEventPositionVolumeChanged Event handler of the "Position Volume Changed" event TradeEventPositionModified Event handler of the "Position Modified" event TradeEventPositionClosed Event handler of the "Position Closed" event TradeEventOrderPlaced Event handler of the "Pending Order Placed" event TradeEventOrderModified Event handler of the "Pending Order Modified" event TradeEventOrderDeleted Event handler of the "Pending Order Deleted" event TradeEventNotIdentified Event handler of the non-identified event Service methods TimeframeAdd Adds a timeframe to track TimeframesFlags Forms timeframe flags SelectPosition Selects a position to work with