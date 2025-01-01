DocumentationSections
Forms the timeframe flags.

int  TimeframesFlags(
   MqlDateTime&    time         // reference
   )

Parameters

time

[in]  Reference to MqlDateTime type structure containing a new time.

Return Value

It returns the flag that indicates timeframes with a new bar.