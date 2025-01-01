- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
SetPriceSeries
Sets pointers to external price series.
|
virtual bool SetPriceSeries(
Parameters
open
[in] Pointer to Open timeseries.
high
[in] Pointer to High timeseries.
low
[in] Pointer to Low timeseries.
close
[in] Pointer to Close timeseries.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.
Note
The setting of pointers to external timeseries (price series) is necessary if the object uses the symbol and timeframe (set during the first initialization) and price timeseries necessary for further work.