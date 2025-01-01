DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertBaseEveryTick 

EveryTick

Sets the "Every tick" flag.

void  EveryTick(
   bool    value         // flag
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of a flag.

Return Value

None.

Note

If the flag is set, each price (tick) change at a working symbol is processed.

If the flag is not set, the processing method is called only at a new bar on the working timeframe and symbol.