MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertBaseEveryTick InitPhaseTrendTypeUsedSeriesEveryTickOpenHighLowCloseSpreadTimeTickVolumeRealVolumeInitSymbolPeriodMagicValidationSettingsSetPriceSeriesSetOtherSeriesInitIndicatorsInitOpenInitHighInitLowInitCloseInitSpreadInitTimeInitTickVolumeInitRealVolumePriceLevelUnitStartIndexCompareMagic EveryTick Sets the "Every tick" flag. void EveryTick( bool value // flag ) Parameters value [in] New value of a flag. Return Value None. Note If the flag is set, each price (tick) change at a working symbol is processed. If the flag is not set, the processing method is called only at a new bar on the working timeframe and symbol. UsedSeries Open