MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertBasePeriod InitPhaseTrendTypeUsedSeriesEveryTickOpenHighLowCloseSpreadTimeTickVolumeRealVolumeInitSymbolPeriodMagicValidationSettingsSetPriceSeriesSetOtherSeriesInitIndicatorsInitOpenInitHighInitLowInitCloseInitSpreadInitTimeInitTickVolumeInitRealVolumePriceLevelUnitStartIndexCompareMagic Period Sets the object timeframe. bool Period( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES value // timeframe ) Parameters value [in] Timeframe. Return Value true - successful, otherwise - false. Note The setting of working timeframe is necessary if the object uses the timeframe different from timeframe defined at the initialization. Symbol Magic