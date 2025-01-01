DocumentationSections
Period

Sets the object timeframe.

bool  Period(
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  value     // timeframe
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  Timeframe.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

Note

The setting of working timeframe is necessary if the object uses the timeframe different from timeframe defined at the initialization.