Classes for Creating and Testing Trading Strategies

This section contains technical details of working with classes for creation and testing of trading strategies and description of the relevant components of the MQL5 standard library.

The use of these classes will save time when creating (and especially testing) trading strategies.

MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of trading strategies) is placed in the terminal directory, in the Include\Expert folder.

Base classes Description CExpertBase Base class for all trading strategy classes CExpert Base class for Expert Advisor CExpertSignal Base class for Trading Signal classes CExpertTrailing Base class for Trailing Stop classes CExpertMoney Base class for Money Management classes

Trading signal classes Description CSignalAC The module of signals based on market models of the indicator Accelerator Oscillator. CSignalAMA The module of signals based on market models of the indicator Adaptive Moving Average. CSignalAO The module of signals based on market models of the indicator Awesome Oscillator. CSignalBearsPower The module of signals based on market models of the oscillator Bears Power. CSignalBullsPower The module of signals based on market models of the oscillator Bulls Power. CSignalCCI The module of signals based on market models of the oscillator Commodity Channel Index. CSignalDeM The module of signals based on market models of the oscillator DeMarker. CSignalDEMA The module of signals based on market models of the indicator Double Exponential Moving Average. CSignalEnvelopes The module of signals based on market models of the indicator Envelopes. CSignalFrAMA The module of signals based on market models of the indicator Fractal Adaptive Moving Average. CSignalITF The module of filtration of signals by time. CSignalMACD The module of signals based on market models of the oscillator MACD. CSignalMA The module of signals based on market models of the indicator Moving Average. CSignalSAR The module of signals based on market models of the indicator Parabolic SAR. CSignalRSI The module of signals based on market models of the oscillator Relative Strength Index. CSignalRVI The module of signals based on market models of the oscillator Relative Vigor Index. CSignalStoch The module of signals based on market models of the oscillator Stochastic. CSignalTRIX The module of signals based on market models of the oscillator Triple Exponential Average. CSignalTEMA The module of signals based on market models of the indicator Triple Exponential Moving Average. CSignalWPR The module of signals based on market models of the oscillator Williams Percent Range.

Trailing Stop classes Description CTrailingFixedPips This class implements Trailing Stop algorithm based on fixed points CTrailingMA This class implements Trailing Stop algorithm based on the values of Moving Average indicator CTrailingNone A stub class, it does not use any Trailing Stop algorithm CTrailingPSAR This class implements Trailing Stop algorithm based on the values of Parabolic SAR indicator