MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertCheckDeleteOrderShort 

It checks conditions to delete Sell Limit/Stop order.

virtual bool  CheckDeleteOrderShort()

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

1. It checks the order expiration time.

2. It checks conditions to delete the Sell Limit/Stop order (CheckCloseShort(...) method of Signal class object) and deletes the order if one of the conditions is satisfied (DeleteOrderShort() method).

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for delete short limit/stop order                          |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: true-if trade operation processed, false otherwise.      |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::CheckDeleteOrderShort()
  {
   double price;
//--- check the possibility of deleting the short order
   if(m_expiration!=0 && TimeCurrent()>m_expiration)
     {
      m_expiration=0;
      return(DeleteOrderShort());
     }
   if(m_signal.CheckCloseShort(price))
      return(DeleteOrderShort());
//--- return without operations
   return(false);
  }