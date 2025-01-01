CheckDeleteOrderShort

It checks conditions to delete Sell Limit/Stop order.

virtual bool CheckDeleteOrderShort()

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

1. It checks the order expiration time.

2. It checks conditions to delete the Sell Limit/Stop order (CheckCloseShort(...) method of Signal class object) and deletes the order if one of the conditions is satisfied (DeleteOrderShort() method).

Implementation