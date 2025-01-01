DocumentationSections
Closes the opened position.

virtual bool  Close()

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

Closes the position (PositionClose() method of CTrade class object).

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Position close                                                   |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: true-if trade operation processed, false otherwise.      |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::Close()
  {
   return(m_trade.PositionClose(m_symbol.Name()));
  }