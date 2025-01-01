DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertInit 

Init

Class instance initialization method.

bool  Init(
   string             symbol,        // symbol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES    period,        // timeframe
   bool               every_tick,    // flag
   ulong              magic          // Expert Advisor identifier
   )

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Symbol.

period

[in]  Timeframe from ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration.

every_tick

[in]  Flag.

magic

[in]  Expert Advisor ID (Magic number).

Return Value

None.

Note

If every_tick is set to true, the Processing() method is called at each tick of the working symbol. otherwise, the Processing() is called only when a new bar is formed on the working timeframe of the EA's working symbol.