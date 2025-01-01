Init

Class instance initialization method.

bool Init(

string symbol,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,

bool every_tick,

ulong magic

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Symbol.

period

[in] Timeframe from ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration.

every_tick

[in] Flag.

magic

[in] Expert Advisor ID (Magic number).

Return Value

None.

Note

If every_tick is set to true, the Processing() method is called at each tick of the working symbol. otherwise, the Processing() is called only when a new bar is formed on the working timeframe of the EA's working symbol.