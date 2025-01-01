MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertBaseSymbol InitPhaseTrendTypeUsedSeriesEveryTickOpenHighLowCloseSpreadTimeTickVolumeRealVolumeInitSymbolPeriodMagicValidationSettingsSetPriceSeriesSetOtherSeriesInitIndicatorsInitOpenInitHighInitLowInitCloseInitSpreadInitTimeInitTickVolumeInitRealVolumePriceLevelUnitStartIndexCompareMagic Symbol Sets the object symbol. bool Symbol( string name // symbol ) Parameters name [in] Symbol. Return Value true - successful, otherwise - false. Note The setting of working symbol is necessary if the object uses the symbol different from symbol defined at the first initialization. Init Period