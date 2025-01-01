DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertBaseSymbol 

Symbol

Sets the object symbol.

bool  Symbol(
   string    name     // symbol
   )

Parameters

name

[in]  Symbol.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

Note

The setting of working symbol is necessary if the object uses the symbol different from symbol defined at the first initialization.