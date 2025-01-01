CheckTrailingStopLong

It checks Trailing Stop conditions of the opened long position.

virtual bool CheckTrailingStopLong()

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

It checks Trailing Stop conditions of the opened long position (CheckTrailingStopLong(...) method of Expert Trailing object). If conditions are satisfied, it modifies the position parameters (TrailingStopLong(...) method).

Implementation