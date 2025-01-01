DocumentationSections
ReverseLong

Performs reverse operation of a long position.

virtual bool  ReverseLong(
   double    price,    // price
   double    sl,       // Stop Loss
   double    tp        // Take Profit
   )

Parameters

price

[in]  Market entry price.

sl

[in] Stop Loss price.

tp

[in] Take Profit price.

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

It gets the position reverse volume (LotReverse() method) and reverses a long position (Sell() method of Trade object) if trading volume is not equal to 0.

In the "hedging" mode of position accounting, position reversal is performed as the closure of the existing position and opening of a new opposite one with the remaining volume.

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Long position reverse                                            |
//| INPUT:  price - price,                                           |
//|         sl    - stop loss,                                       |
//|         tp    - take profit.                                     |
//| OUTPUT: true-if trade operation processed, false otherwise.      |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::ReverseLong(double price,double sl,double tp)
  {
   if(price==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return(false);
//--- get lot for reverse
   double lot=LotReverse(sl);
//--- check lot
   if(lot==0.0)
      return(false);
//---
   bool result=true;
   if(m_margin_mode==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
     {
      //--- first close existing position
      lot-=m_position.Volume();
      result=m_trade.PositionCloseByTicket(m_position.Identifier());
     }
   if(result)
      result=m_trade.Sell(lot,price,sl,tp);
//---
   return(result);
  }