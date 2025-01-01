ReverseLong

Performs reverse operation of a long position.

virtual bool ReverseLong(

double price,

double sl,

double tp

)

Parameters

price

[in] Market entry price.

sl

[in] Stop Loss price.

tp

[in] Take Profit price.

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

It gets the position reverse volume (LotReverse() method) and reverses a long position (Sell() method of Trade object) if trading volume is not equal to 0.

In the "hedging" mode of position accounting, position reversal is performed as the closure of the existing position and opening of a new opposite one with the remaining volume.

Implementation