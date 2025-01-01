virtual Init Initializes the object

virtual ValidationSettings Checks the settings

Parameters

Symbol Sets the symbol

Period Sets the timeframe

Magic Sets the Expert Advisor ID

Indicators and Timeseries

virtual SetPriceSeries Sets pointers to external timeseries (price series)

virtual SetOtherSeries Sets pointers to external timeseries (non-price series)

virtual InitIndicators Initializes the indicators and timeseries

Access to Protected Data

InitPhase Gets the current phase of object initialization

TrendType Sets trend type

UsedSeries Gets bitmask of timeseries used

EveryTick Sets the "Every tick" flag

Access to Timeseries

Open Gets the element of the Open timeseries by index

High Gets the element of the High timeseries by index

Low Gets the element of the Low timeseries by index

Close Gets the element of the Close timeseries by index

Spread Gets the element of the Spread timeseries by index

Time Gets the element of the Time timeseries by index

TickVolume Gets the element of the TickVolume timeseries by index