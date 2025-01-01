DocumentationSections
CExpertBase

CExpertBase is a base class for the CExpert class and all auxiliary trading strategy classes.

Description

CExpertBase provides the data and methods, which are common to all objects of the Expert Advisor.

Declaration

   class CExpertBase : public CObject

Title

   #include <Expert\ExpertBase.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CExpertBase

Direct descendants

CExpert, CExpertMoney, CExpertSignal, CExpertTrailing

Class Methods by Groups

Public Methods:

Initialization

 

virtual Init

Initializes the object

virtual ValidationSettings

Checks the settings

Parameters

 

Symbol

Sets the symbol

Period

Sets the timeframe

Magic

Sets the Expert Advisor ID

Indicators and Timeseries

 

virtual SetPriceSeries

Sets pointers to external timeseries (price series)

virtual SetOtherSeries

Sets pointers to external timeseries (non-price series)

virtual InitIndicators

Initializes the indicators and timeseries

Access to Protected Data

 

InitPhase

Gets the current phase of object initialization

TrendType

Sets trend type

UsedSeries

Gets bitmask of timeseries used

EveryTick

Sets the "Every tick" flag

Access to Timeseries

 

Open

Gets the element of the Open timeseries by index

High

Gets the element of the High timeseries by index

Low

Gets the element of the Low timeseries by index

Close

Gets the element of the Close timeseries by index

Spread

Gets the element of the Spread timeseries by index

Time

Gets the element of the Time timeseries by index

TickVolume

Gets the element of the TickVolume timeseries by index

RealVolume

Gets the element of the RealVolume timeseries by index

Protected Methods:

Initialization of Timeseries

 

InitOpen

Open timeseries initialization method

InitHigh

High timeseries initialization method

InitLow

Low timeseries initialization method

InitClose

Close timeseries initialization method

InitSpread

Spread timeseries initialization method

InitTime

Time timeseries initialization method

InitTickVolume

TickVolume timeseries initialization method

InitRealVolume

RealVolume timeseries initialization method

Service Methods

 

virtual PriceLevelUnit

Gets the price level unit

virtual StartIndex

Gets the index of starting bar to analyze

virtual CompareMagic

Compares the Expert Advisor ID with the specified value

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare