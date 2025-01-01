- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
CExpertBase
CExpertBase is a base class for the CExpert class and all auxiliary trading strategy classes.
Description
CExpertBase provides the data and methods, which are common to all objects of the Expert Advisor.
Declaration
|
class CExpertBase : public CObject
Title
|
#include <Expert\ExpertBase.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CExpertBase
Direct descendants
Class Methods by Groups
Public Methods:
|
Initialization
|
|
virtual Init
|
Initializes the object
|
virtual ValidationSettings
|
Checks the settings
|
Parameters
|
|
Sets the symbol
|
Sets the timeframe
|
Sets the Expert Advisor ID
|
Indicators and Timeseries
|
|
virtual SetPriceSeries
|
Sets pointers to external timeseries (price series)
|
virtual SetOtherSeries
|
Sets pointers to external timeseries (non-price series)
|
virtual InitIndicators
|
Initializes the indicators and timeseries
|
Access to Protected Data
|
|
Gets the current phase of object initialization
|
Sets trend type
|
Gets bitmask of timeseries used
|
Sets the "Every tick" flag
|
Access to Timeseries
|
|
Gets the element of the Open timeseries by index
|
Gets the element of the High timeseries by index
|
Gets the element of the Low timeseries by index
|
Gets the element of the Close timeseries by index
|
Gets the element of the Spread timeseries by index
|
Gets the element of the Time timeseries by index
|
Gets the element of the TickVolume timeseries by index
|
Gets the element of the RealVolume timeseries by index
Protected Methods:
|
Initialization of Timeseries
|
|
Open timeseries initialization method
|
High timeseries initialization method
|
Low timeseries initialization method
|
Close timeseries initialization method
|
Spread timeseries initialization method
|
Time timeseries initialization method
|
TickVolume timeseries initialization method
|
RealVolume timeseries initialization method
|
Service Methods
|
|
virtual PriceLevelUnit
|
Gets the price level unit
|
virtual StartIndex
|
Gets the index of starting bar to analyze
|
virtual CompareMagic
|
Compares the Expert Advisor ID with the specified value