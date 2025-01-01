CloseAll

It performs partial of full position closing.

virtual bool CloseAll(

double lot

)

Parameters

lot

[in] Number of lots to reduce the position.

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

In the "netting" mode, a position is closed using the CExpertTrade::Buy or CExpertTrade::Sell methods. In the "hedging" mode, the CTrade::PositionClose method is used, which can also be used on accounts with the netting mode. The DeleteOrders() method is used to delete orders.

Implementation