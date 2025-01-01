DocumentationSections
CloseAll

It performs partial of full position closing.

virtual bool  CloseAll(
   double    lot    // lot
   )

Parameters

lot

[in] Number of lots to reduce the position.

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

In the "netting" mode, a position is closed using the CExpertTrade::Buy or CExpertTrade::Sell methods. In the "hedging" mode, the CTrade::PositionClose method is used, which can also be used on accounts with the netting mode. The DeleteOrders() method is used to delete orders.

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Position close and orders delete                                 |
//| INPUT:  lot - volume for close.                                  |
//| OUTPUT: true-if trade operation processed, false otherwise.      |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::CloseAll(double lot)
  {
   bool result=false;
//--- check for close operations
   if(m_margin_mode==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
      result=m_trade.PositionCloseByTicket(m_position.Identifier());
   else
     {
      if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
         result=m_trade.Sell(lot,0,0,0);
      else
         result=m_trade.Buy(lot,0,0,0);
     }
   result|=DeleteOrders();
//---
   return(result);
  }