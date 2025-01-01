DocumentationSections
It modifies parameters of Sell Limit/Stop trailing order.

virtual bool  TrailingOrderShort(
   double    delta    // delta
   )

Parameters

delta

[in]  Price delta.

Return Value

true - trade operation has been executed, otherwise - false.

Note

It modifies parameters of Sell Limit/Stop trailing order (OrderModify(...) method of CTrade class object).

Implementation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trailing short limit/stop order                                  |
//| INPUT:  delta - price change.                                    |
//| OUTPUT: true-if trade operation successful, false otherwise.     |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::TrailingOrderShort(double delta)
  {
   ulong  ticket=m_order.Ticket();
   double price =m_order.PriceOpen()-delta;
   double sl    =m_order.StopLoss()-delta;
   double tp    =m_order.TakeProfit()-delta;
//--- modifying the short order
   return(m_trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,m_order.TypeTime(),m_order.TimeExpiration()));
  }